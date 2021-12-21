Update 1.19 has arrived for Enlisted, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This Enlisted update will bring some fixes and small changes to the game. Not too long ago, the developers released a limited-time event called Modern Combat. The event brought the Enlisted gameplay to the present era, making players use their favorite modern rifles. Even though the update does not bring more content, these changes are going to improve the gameplay experience. Here’s everything new with Enlisted update 1.19.

Enlisted Update 1.19 Patch Notes

Fixed graphical artifacts when using commander and driver view in the M24 tank.

Removed ability to erect a Christmas tree in some inappropriate places.

Corrected Dolganov SMG rendering when equipped by a soldier.

Added more narrator messages in the Armored Train mission in Seelow Heights.

Added message when trying to use cannon station being occupied by another player in the Armored Train.

Increased time to capture strategic points by allies in missions Al Har (Invasion), Al Jabal Farm (Invasion), Fortress (Invasion), Gorge (Invasion), Oasis (Invasion), The Maisky Forestry (Invasion), Fortified district (Invasion), Birch Grove (Invasion), Beloe Lake (Invasion), Quarry (Invasion) and Vysokovo Village (Invasion).

Decreased the number of available reinforcements and increased time to set up a charge for allies in the missions Al Har (Destruction), Al Jabal Farm (Destruction), and Pokrovskoe City (Destruction).

Increased capturing time for allies in missions Ver-sur-Mer (Assault), Pokrovskoe City (Assault), Manor (Assault), and Vysokovo Village (Assault).

Increased the number of reinforcements and lowered capturing time for axis in missions Fortress (Invasion), Moat (Invasion), Oasis (Invasion), Quarry (Invasion), Lehrter Bahnhof (Invasion), The Maisky Forestry (Invasion), and Monastery (Invasion).

Increased the number of available reinforcements and lowered time to set the charge and till the explosion for the axis in missions Al Har (Destruction), Al Jabal Farm (Destruction), and Gorge (Destruction).

This patch fixed some graphical artifacts when using a couple of different views in the M24 tank. Besides this change, the rest of the patch focused on several balance changes; regarding the capture times, the number of reinforcements on different maps, factions, and more. Many players will feel a difference next time they get into a match. These changes are going to bring some balance into the gameplay, providing a more fair environment in the game.

Enlisted is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update go to the official Enlisted website.