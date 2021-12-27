Enlisted Update 1.20 Patch Notes

Enlisted is receiving some small tweaks in this update, so do not expect any major changes.

December 27th, 2021 by Carlos Hurtado

enlisted

Update 1.20 has arrived for Enlisted, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 1.20 did not bring any significant changes into the game, but it managed to make some minor adjustments to some aspects of the game. Balancing the gameplay without tweaking too many features or mechanics. Here’s everything new with Enlisted update 1.20.

  • Added personal profile functionality.
  • Moved the mission name in the debriefing to the center top of the screen.
  • Decreased the height of the capture point on the train in the Seelow Heights (Armored Train Escort) mission. Now you cannot capture the train while being on the bridge above it.
  • Improved vehicles’ location in mission Ver-sur-Mer (Invasion) in company Invasion of Normandy.
  • Improved vehicles’ location in mission Monastery (Invasion) in company Battle for Moscow.

This update is going to improve the flow and gameplay of every match. Now players are going to have a cleaner and smoother experience with this UI and small changes. Besides the small changes, some vehicle locations were changed in the Ver-sur-Mer and Monastery mission. The developers also lowered the capture point in the Seelow Heights mission, so now players will not capture the point while being on the bridge above it.

Enlisted is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. For more information regarding this update go to the official Enlisted website.

