Gamers hoping to lose themselves in an epic mobile RPG featuring gorgeous hand-drawn art need to try Epic Seven as soon as possible. As one of the most popular genres on mobile devices, Epic Seven does things better than most, featuring a balanced character selection, and plenty of exciting new possibilities to try in battle.
However, with this particular genre, there are bound to be a few characters that will be worth more than others. With countless characters to choose from, finding the best of the bunch is going to be hard without a bit of help. So, let’s dive right into the action and find out which characters players should start striving towards pulling, and which to leave behind in this grand battle!
Epic Seven Tier List – Best Characters In The Game
As with any Tier List, our personal opinion on these characters may differ slightly from yours, but there is a good chance you may find these choices to be more in line than you may think. Without further ado, let’s dive right into the action.
D-Tier Characters in Epic Seven
While players may find that these characters are appealing to look at, there won’t be much use for them besides this fact. They lack the power to be fully useful in the overall scheme of things. Alongside this fact, there are plenty of characters that will outclass them, no matter their field of use.
- Alex
- Arowell
- Bask
- Batisse
- Butcher Corps Inquisitor
- Captain Rikoris
- Choux
- Christy
- Church of Ilryos Axe
- Clarissa Zahhak
- Commander Lorina
- Conqueror Lilias
- Dark Corvus
- Designer Lilibet
- Dingo
- Eaton
- Free Spirit Tieria
- General Purrgis
- Godmother
- Gunther
- Haste
- Hataan
- Holiday Yufine
- Ian
- Inferno Khawazu
- Jecht
- Judge Kise
- Judith
- Khawazu
- Kikirat V2
- Kiris
- Kluri
- Lena
- Lilibet
- Mediator Kawerik
- Mui
- Muse Rima
- Nemunas
- Pyllis
- Rima
- Rimuru
- Roaming Warrior Leo
- Roozid
- Spirit Eye Celine
- Sven
- Taranor Guard
- Taranor Royal Guard
C-Tier Characters In Lucky Seven
While these characters may have a bit more strength, characters will find that they may be better off getting rid of these characters after they reach the halfway point, as well. Some characters may be more useful here, but they’ll wear out their welcome pretty quickly.
- Adin
- Adlay
- Ains
- Ambitious Tywin
- Archdemon’s Shadow
- Armin
- Azalea
- Bomb Model Kanna
- Camilla
- Cartuja
- Celeste
- Chaos Inquisitor
- Chaos Sect Axe
- Charlotte
- Cidd
- Closer Charles
- Coli
- Command Model Laika
- Corvus
- Desert Jewel Basar
- Doris
- Elphelt Valentine
- Elson
- Enott
- Furious
- Glenn
- Great Chief Khawana
- Hazel
- Helga
- Ilynav
- Januta
- Lorina
- Melany
- Mort
- Muwi
- Orte
- Pavel
- Pearlhorizon Hurado
- Penelope Khawana
- Purrgis
- Ran
- Ras
- Righteous Thief Roozid
- Rikoris
- Schuri
- Shadow Knight Phyllis
- Silk
- Summertime Isseria
- Surin
- Tieria
- Troublemaker
- Wanda
- Wanderer Silk
- Yuna
B-Tier Characters In Epic Seven
These characters are bound to get your blood pumping, as they’ll be some of the better offered. While there still may be characters that will be able to outclass them with the A & S-Tier offerings, they’ll be able to offer plenty of exciting possibilities.
- Achates
- Adventurer Ras
- Ainos
- Aither
- All-rounder Wanda
- Angel of Light Angelica
- Angelic Montmorancy
- Angelica
- Apocalypse Ravi
- Aramintha
- Assassin Cartuja
- Assassin Coli
- Baal and Sezan
- Benevolent
- Blaze Dingo
- Blood Blade Karin
- Carmainerose
- Carrot
- Celestial Mercedes
- Celine
- Cerise
- Champion Zerato
- Charles
- Crimson Armin
- Doll Maker Pearlhorizon
- Dominiel
- Eda
- Elena
- Emilia
- Fairytale Tenebria
- Fallen Cecilia
- Gloomyrain
- Guider Aither
- Hwayoung
- Iseria
- Kawerik
- Kayron
- Kise
- Kitty Clarissa
- Kizuna AI
- Leo
- Lidica
- Lilias
- Lucy
- Ludwig
- Luna
- Maid Chloe
- Mercedes
- Mercenary
- Milim
- Mistychain
- Operator Sigret
- Politis
- Ram
- Ray
- Rem
- Researcher Carrot
- Romann
- Serila
- Shooting Star Achates
- Shuna
- Sinful Angelica
- Solitaria of the Snow
- Sonia
- Tamarinne
- Tywin
- Violet
- Watcher Schuri
- Zealot Carmainerose
- Zerato
A-Tier Characters In Epic Seven
Now we are cooking with gas, as these characters are almost the greatest in the game. Alongside plenty of damage output, players will find that the A-Tier Characters offer more than enough to get through all the game without much of a sweat. Some characters are even better, but these will do more than enough.
- Alencia
- Alencia
- Assassin Cidd
- Auxiliary Lots
- Baiken
- Belian
- Bellona
- Cecilia
- Cermia
- Chloe
- Crescent Moon Rin
- Ervalen
- Falconer Kluri
- Fighter Maya
- Karin
- Ken
- Last Rider Krau
- Little Queen
- Mirsa
- Remnant Violet
- Roana
- Ruele of Light
- Senya Rose
- Shadow Rose
- Sigret
- Sol Badguy
- Specimen Sez
- Specter Tenebria
- Straze
- Tempest Surin
- Vivian
S-Tier Characters In Epic Seven
These are the cream of the crop and will give gamers all of the chances in the world to succeed without much effort. No matter which of these characters players pull, they’re bound for an exciting time ahead of them.
- Arbiter Vilred
- Basar
- Blood Blade Karin
- Blood Moon Haste
- Destina
- Diene
- Dizzy
- Krau
- Landy
- Lots
- Luluca
- Magic Scholar Doris
- Martial Artist Ken
- Mascot Hazel
- Melissa
- Rin
- Seaside Bellona
- Sez
- Silver Blade Aramnitha
- Specimen Sez
- Specimen Sez
- Tenebria
- Top Model Luluca
- Vilred
- Yufine
With a surprising number of characters for gamers to get their hands on, Epic Seven could be the ultimate time sink for those who are looking for a new game to keep them company on a long trip, or a quick jump-in and battle scenario. No matter what, pulling for these exciting characters can keep players occupied for many hours on end.
Epic Seven is available now on Mobile Devices.
- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023