Gamers hoping to lose themselves in an epic mobile RPG featuring gorgeous hand-drawn art need to try Epic Seven as soon as possible. As one of the most popular genres on mobile devices, Epic Seven does things better than most, featuring a balanced character selection, and plenty of exciting new possibilities to try in battle.

However, with this particular genre, there are bound to be a few characters that will be worth more than others. With countless characters to choose from, finding the best of the bunch is going to be hard without a bit of help. So, let’s dive right into the action and find out which characters players should start striving towards pulling, and which to leave behind in this grand battle!

Epic Seven Tier List – Best Characters In The Game

As with any Tier List, our personal opinion on these characters may differ slightly from yours, but there is a good chance you may find these choices to be more in line than you may think. Without further ado, let’s dive right into the action.

D-Tier Characters in Epic Seven

While players may find that these characters are appealing to look at, there won’t be much use for them besides this fact. They lack the power to be fully useful in the overall scheme of things. Alongside this fact, there are plenty of characters that will outclass them, no matter their field of use.

Alex

Arowell

Bask

Batisse

Butcher Corps Inquisitor

Captain Rikoris

Choux

Christy

Church of Ilryos Axe

Clarissa Zahhak

Commander Lorina

Conqueror Lilias

Dark Corvus

Designer Lilibet

Dingo

Eaton

Free Spirit Tieria

General Purrgis

Godmother

Gunther

Haste

Hataan

Holiday Yufine

Ian

Inferno Khawazu

Jecht

Judge Kise

Judith

Khawazu

Kikirat V2

Kiris

Kluri

Lena

Lilibet

Mediator Kawerik

Mui

Muse Rima

Nemunas

Pyllis

Rima

Rimuru

Roaming Warrior Leo

Roozid

Spirit Eye Celine

Sven

Taranor Guard

Taranor Royal Guard

C-Tier Characters In Lucky Seven

While these characters may have a bit more strength, characters will find that they may be better off getting rid of these characters after they reach the halfway point, as well. Some characters may be more useful here, but they’ll wear out their welcome pretty quickly.

Adin

Adlay

Ains

Ambitious Tywin

Archdemon’s Shadow

Armin

Azalea

Bomb Model Kanna

Camilla

Cartuja

Celeste

Chaos Inquisitor

Chaos Sect Axe

Charlotte

Cidd

Closer Charles

Coli

Command Model Laika

Corvus

Desert Jewel Basar

Doris

Elphelt Valentine

Elson

Enott

Furious

Glenn

Great Chief Khawana

Hazel

Helga

Ilynav

Januta

Lorina

Melany

Mort

Muwi

Orte

Pavel

Pearlhorizon Hurado

Penelope Khawana

Purrgis

Ran

Ras

Righteous Thief Roozid

Rikoris

Schuri

Shadow Knight Phyllis

Silk

Summertime Isseria

Surin

Tieria

Troublemaker

Wanda

Wanderer Silk

Yuna

B-Tier Characters In Epic Seven

These characters are bound to get your blood pumping, as they’ll be some of the better offered. While there still may be characters that will be able to outclass them with the A & S-Tier offerings, they’ll be able to offer plenty of exciting possibilities.

Achates

Adventurer Ras

Ainos

Aither

All-rounder Wanda

Angel of Light Angelica

Angelic Montmorancy

Angelica

Apocalypse Ravi

Aramintha

Assassin Cartuja

Assassin Coli

Baal and Sezan

Benevolent

Blaze Dingo

Blood Blade Karin

Carmainerose

Carrot

Celestial Mercedes

Celine

Cerise

Champion Zerato

Charles

Crimson Armin

Doll Maker Pearlhorizon

Dominiel

Eda

Elena

Emilia

Fairytale Tenebria

Fallen Cecilia

Gloomyrain

Guider Aither

Hwayoung

Iseria

Kawerik

Kayron

Kise

Kitty Clarissa

Kizuna AI

Leo

Lidica

Lilias

Lucy

Ludwig

Luna

Maid Chloe

Mercedes

Mercenary

Milim

Mistychain

Operator Sigret

Politis

Ram

Ray

Rem

Researcher Carrot

Romann

Serila

Shooting Star Achates

Shuna

Sinful Angelica

Solitaria of the Snow

Sonia

Tamarinne

Tywin

Violet

Watcher Schuri

Zealot Carmainerose

Zerato

A-Tier Characters In Epic Seven

Now we are cooking with gas, as these characters are almost the greatest in the game. Alongside plenty of damage output, players will find that the A-Tier Characters offer more than enough to get through all the game without much of a sweat. Some characters are even better, but these will do more than enough.

Alencia

Assassin Cidd

Auxiliary Lots

Baiken

Belian

Bellona

Cecilia

Cermia

Chloe

Crescent Moon Rin

Ervalen

Falconer Kluri

Fighter Maya

Karin

Ken

Last Rider Krau

Little Queen

Mirsa

Remnant Violet

Roana

Ruele of Light

Senya Rose

Shadow Rose

Sigret

Sol Badguy

Specimen Sez

Specter Tenebria

Straze

Tempest Surin

Vivian

S-Tier Characters In Epic Seven

These are the cream of the crop and will give gamers all of the chances in the world to succeed without much effort. No matter which of these characters players pull, they’re bound for an exciting time ahead of them.

Arbiter Vilred

Basar

Blood Moon Haste

Destina

Diene

Dizzy

Krau

Landy

Lots

Luluca

Magic Scholar Doris

Martial Artist Ken

Mascot Hazel

Melissa

Rin

Seaside Bellona

Sez

Silver Blade Aramnitha

Tenebria

Top Model Luluca

Vilred

Yufine

With a surprising number of characters for gamers to get their hands on, Epic Seven could be the ultimate time sink for those who are looking for a new game to keep them company on a long trip, or a quick jump-in and battle scenario. No matter what, pulling for these exciting characters can keep players occupied for many hours on end.

Epic Seven is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023