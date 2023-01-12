Era Of Althea Tier List: All Snaps Ranked

For gamers hoping to embark on a new adventure, Era of Althea may be the next choice when booting up Roblox. This experience gives players the chance to head out on their own sprawling adventure while utilizing Magic abilities called Snaps that give them powers beyond comprehension.

However, as with many of these types of experiences, there are some Snaps and magical powers that will completely tower over the opposition. Let’s dive in and find out what the best Snaps in the game are, alongside how players can reroll for a new Snap if they don’t like the one they have!

How To Reroll Snaps In Era Of Althea

As gamers begin to progress further into this adventure, they’ll have the opportunity to start earning Snaps and Spins to reroll for a new snap. However, finding the option to reroll can be a bit confusing, especially for first-time players.

This title is only available on PC for Roblox, so gamers will need to use a Mouse and Keyboard to access everything in this game. To bring up the Main Menu, players will need to press the M key on their keyboard, and navigate to the icon shown above to access the Shop.

Once players have accessed the shop, there will be options for plenty of different Respins, including for Snaps. Click on the Snap Respin option, and either use or purchase spins to try and earn the Snap you’ve been looking for.

Best Snaps In Era Of Althea – Ranked Tier List

While there are plenty of powers available in this title, finding the best of the best is going to be a little difficult. With so many options to choose from, some are bound to be better than others for certain players. Depending on the role that you’re playing on your journey, this list may not reflect your thoughts on these magical skills, but these are our pics for the best Snaps in the Era of Althea!

D-Tier Snaps in Era of Althea

While these snaps could be beneficial at the start of the journey, gamers will quickly learn that these powers are quickly outclassed by the other options available. While it’s a random choice to get a new Snap, players should abandon these as soon as possible.

Explosion

Fire

Frost

Lightning

Water

Wind

C-Tier Snaps in Era of Althea

Those that are hoping to showcase their powers will have a better chance to do so with these choices, as they’ll give gamers the chance to show off their skills for a while longer. There are still a fair number of more powerful Snaps, but these should help gamers last a bit longer in a battle than their D-Tier counterparts.

Dark

Healing

Light

Sound

Spatial

B-Tier Snaps in Era of Althea

This is where things start to get a bit more exciting, as gamers will have the chance to see what power truly feels like. While there are more Snaps that are powerful, these will at least help gamers have the chance to survive against even some of the toughest foes in the experience.

Compose

Demon

Heavenly Body

Shadow

A-Tier Snaps in Era of Althea

These Snaps will allow gamers to destroy enemies without much effort, but there are still just a few that may be even greater than these abilities. Anyone lucky enough to roll these should feel great about their choice.

Star

Time

Trap

S-Tier Snaps in Era of Althea

These are the best abilities that players can earn while playing Era of Althea, and will make them near impossible to stop. For those that have banked enough spins, these Snaps may be the best overall choice for anyone.

Gravity

Necromancy

Time

Gamers hoping to jump into the excitement that this game has to offer should look into Era of Althea as soon as possible, as it offers a truly exciting look into the future of what Roblox can offer. A fully-fledged RPG is held within this experience and has plenty of fun for anyone searching for it.

Roblox is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023