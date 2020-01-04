Escape From Tarkov – How To Solve Launcher Errors

Escape from Tarkov is seeing an unprecedented surge in player base recently that saw it reach the top of the Twitch charts thanks to a special holiday event with loot drops. Due to the popularity on Steam, more people are interested in the game than even around launch back in 2016. While this is great news for the game, larger number of players also means more people are witnessing one of the most problematic issues with the game, the often bugged launcher. This guide will provide you with some strategies to overcome these issues to get yourself playing Escape from Tarkov in no time.

How To Solve Launcher Errors

Ever since the release of Escape from Tarkov, some players have had issues with the game’s launcher that prevent you from being able to play. There are few different issues that people are having here and we will try to help with a couple of them. The first issue that people have had has been not being able to install the game in the first place, with it saying a certain client file can’t be loaded. The solution here is to try and run the download file as an Administrator on your computer, which usually lets you more easily install certain items. If that does not work, you may have to re-download the file itself and try again and see what happens.

One of the most common errors that people have been experiencing has been 0xc0000005, which either causes your game to crash and not be able to be reopened or just won’t open in the first place from the launcher. This is stated as an “Access Violation,” with Battlestate Games officially providing a list of recommendations to try and combat this issue.

The first is to reinstall DirectX on your computer with a web installer. Next is to launch the registry cleaner program, as the error might be as a result of errors in the registry. Another potential issue causing this is that your antivirus may be blocking the game, so you must whitelist Escape From Tarkov to prevent that from happening. They also recommend some other fixes like having an antivirus to prevent viruses that could cause issues, making sure you have enough RAM to run it, and that augmentative devices are installed incorrectly. For the last one in particular, they recommend you running the game under a different profile to see if it will work.

If none of these fixes seem to help, the rest of the solutions are pretty typical for most computer related programs. Try to clear the cache in the launcher, restart the computer, make sure your computer and drivers are all up to date, along with any other basic steps associated with keeping the computer up to par. By trying out these various fixes, you should get the launcher for Escape From Tarkov working. If not, they have support setup on their site where you can request further assistance.