The Elder Scrolls Online – All Ayleid Crown Crates Items

The wealth of the Ayleids awaits!

March 18th, 2021 by Joshua Garibay

The Elder Scrolls Online is cycling in new themed Crown Crates (read: loot boxes), this time pulling inspiration from “the Elven race that once held dominion over Cyrodiil.” Now you can adorn your champion with the mystical and magical items of the once prosperous Elves.

Ayleid Crown Crates are available in the Crown Store until March 18th at 7 AM PST. You can purchase the new crates individually or as part of a bundle. A single Ayleid Crown Crate costs 400 Crowns. Bundles of four and fifteen cost 1,500 Crowns and 5,000 Crowns, respectively.

Assuming you have been storing your ESO Plus monthly allotment and wish to try your luck, here is the full list of rewards tucked away in the Ayelid Crown Crates.

All Ayleid Crown Crates Items

Reward Tier Item Type
Radiant Apex Culanda-Born Senche Mount
Radiant Apex Varla-Born Wolf Mount
Radiant Apex Welkynd-Born Courses Mount
Apex Nenalata Ayleid Bear Mount
Apex Nenalata Ayleid Guar Mount
Apex Nenalata Ayleid Horse Mount
Apex Nenalata Ayleid Senche Mount
Apex Nenalata Ayleid Wolf Mount
Apex Resplendent Sweetroll Furnishing
Legendary Ayleid Gate, Large Furnishing
Legendary Blessed Life-Tree Body Markings Body Marking
Legendary Comet, Aetherial Furnishing
Legendary Dagon Fel Nix-Ox Steed Mount
Legendary Day of Lights Spectacle Emote
Legendary Deadlands Guar Mount
Legendary Fisherfolk Work Wear Costume
Legendary Gloam Wolf Cub Non-Combat Pet
Legendary Grand Gold Coast Experience Scroll Crown Item
Legendary Hollow Void Husk Skin
Legendary Instant All Research, Major Crown Item
Legendary Legion Zero Destrier Mount
Legendary Meridian Sabre Cub Non-Combat Pet
Legendary Painter’s Easel and Canvas Memento
Legendary Scorched Alley Howler Mount
Legendary Treethane’s Mosaic Jerkin Costume
Legendary Varla-Born Skin
Epic Ayleid Relief, Blessed Life-Tree Furnishing
Epic Blessed Life-Tree Face Markings Head Marking
Epic Deadlands Daedrat Non-Combat Pet
Epic Instant All Research Crown Item
Epic Major Gold Coast Experience Scroll Crown Item
Epic Own the Throne Emote
Epic Pale-Plume Fledgling Gryphon Non-Combat Pet
Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Bow Outfit Style
Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Maul Outfit Style
Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Shield Outfit Style
Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Staff Outfit Style
Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Sword Outfit Style
Epic Spiderkith Eyes Head Marking
Epic Vale Fawn Non-Combat Pet
Epic Warrior-Poet Body Tattoos Body Marking
Epic Warrior-Poet Face Tattoos Head Marking
Superior Bal Ur Cliff Strider Non-Combat Pet
Superior Barkeep Emote
Superior Cherry Blossom Major Adornment
Superior Cloud Spring White Sheep Non-Combat Pet
Superior Courtly Crow Mask Hat
Superior Dagon’s Thorns Major Adornment
Superior Lilmoth Ancestor Lizard Non-Combat Pet
Superior Linchal Titian Fox Non-Combat Pet
Superior Maddening Mishap Body Markings Body Marking
Superior Maddening Mishap Face Markings Head Marking
Superior Miser’s Muse Emote
Superior Phial of Clockwork Lubricant Memento
Superior Prankster Purple Face Paint Head Marking
Superior Raconteur Red Face Paint Head Marking
Superior Saliache Aetherial Tiara Head Marking
Superior Saliache Scholar Body Markings Body Marking
Superior Saliache Scholar Face Markings Head Marking
Superior Silvenari Felt Bycoket Hat
Superior Snow Bear Cub Non-Combat Pet
Superior Wickerfright Banekin Non-Combat Pet
Fine Crown Combat Mystic’s Stew Savoury Dish
Fine Crown Lesson: Riding Capacity Crown Item
Fine Crown Lesson: Riding Speed Crown Item
Fine Crown Lesson: Riding Stamina Crown Item
Fine Crown Repair Kit Crown Repair
Fine Crown Soul Gem Soul Gem
Fine Crown Stout Magic Liqueur Tea Beverage
Fine Crown Vigorous Ragout Ragout Dish
Fine Crown Vigorous Tincture Tincture Beverage
Fine Gold Coast Experience Scroll Crown Item
Fine Monochrome: Black is Slimming Dye Stamp
Fine Monochrome: Black Relieved by White Dye Stamp
Fine Monochrome: Checkerboard Dye Stamp
Fine Monochrome: Light-Dark-Light Dye Stamp
Fine Monochrome: White with Black Outlines Dye Stamp
Fine Monochrome: White with Heavy Shadows Dye Stamp
Common Crown Lethal Poison Poison
Common Crown Mimic Stone Style Material
Common Crown Tri-Restoration Potion Potion
Common Gold Coast Debilitating Poison Poison
Common Gold Coast Draining Poison Poison
Common Gold Coast Enfeebling Poison Poison
Common Gold Coast Spellcaster Elixir Potion
Common Gold Coast Survivor Elixir Potion
Common Gold Coast Swift Survivor Elixir Potion
Common Gold Coast Trapping Poison Poison
Common Gold Coast Warrior Elixir Potion

The Elder Scrolls Online is now available PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.

