The Elder Scrolls Online – All Ayleid Crown Crates Items

The Elder Scrolls Online is cycling in new themed Crown Crates (read: loot boxes), this time pulling inspiration from “the Elven race that once held dominion over Cyrodiil.” Now you can adorn your champion with the mystical and magical items of the once prosperous Elves.

Ayleid Crown Crates are available in the Crown Store until March 18th at 7 AM PST. You can purchase the new crates individually or as part of a bundle. A single Ayleid Crown Crate costs 400 Crowns. Bundles of four and fifteen cost 1,500 Crowns and 5,000 Crowns, respectively.

Assuming you have been storing your ESO Plus monthly allotment and wish to try your luck, here is the full list of rewards tucked away in the Ayelid Crown Crates.

All Ayleid Crown Crates Items

Reward Tier Item Type Radiant Apex Culanda-Born Senche Mount Radiant Apex Varla-Born Wolf Mount Radiant Apex Welkynd-Born Courses Mount Apex Nenalata Ayleid Bear Mount Apex Nenalata Ayleid Guar Mount Apex Nenalata Ayleid Horse Mount Apex Nenalata Ayleid Senche Mount Apex Nenalata Ayleid Wolf Mount Apex Resplendent Sweetroll Furnishing Legendary Ayleid Gate, Large Furnishing Legendary Blessed Life-Tree Body Markings Body Marking Legendary Comet, Aetherial Furnishing Legendary Dagon Fel Nix-Ox Steed Mount Legendary Day of Lights Spectacle Emote Legendary Deadlands Guar Mount Legendary Fisherfolk Work Wear Costume Legendary Gloam Wolf Cub Non-Combat Pet Legendary Grand Gold Coast Experience Scroll Crown Item Legendary Hollow Void Husk Skin Legendary Instant All Research, Major Crown Item Legendary Legion Zero Destrier Mount Legendary Meridian Sabre Cub Non-Combat Pet Legendary Painter’s Easel and Canvas Memento Legendary Scorched Alley Howler Mount Legendary Treethane’s Mosaic Jerkin Costume Legendary Varla-Born Skin Epic Ayleid Relief, Blessed Life-Tree Furnishing Epic Blessed Life-Tree Face Markings Head Marking Epic Deadlands Daedrat Non-Combat Pet Epic Instant All Research Crown Item Epic Major Gold Coast Experience Scroll Crown Item Epic Own the Throne Emote Epic Pale-Plume Fledgling Gryphon Non-Combat Pet Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Bow Outfit Style Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Maul Outfit Style Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Shield Outfit Style Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Staff Outfit Style Epic Silyanorn Ayleid Sword Outfit Style Epic Spiderkith Eyes Head Marking Epic Vale Fawn Non-Combat Pet Epic Warrior-Poet Body Tattoos Body Marking Epic Warrior-Poet Face Tattoos Head Marking Superior Bal Ur Cliff Strider Non-Combat Pet Superior Barkeep Emote Superior Cherry Blossom Major Adornment Superior Cloud Spring White Sheep Non-Combat Pet Superior Courtly Crow Mask Hat Superior Dagon’s Thorns Major Adornment Superior Lilmoth Ancestor Lizard Non-Combat Pet Superior Linchal Titian Fox Non-Combat Pet Superior Maddening Mishap Body Markings Body Marking Superior Maddening Mishap Face Markings Head Marking Superior Miser’s Muse Emote Superior Phial of Clockwork Lubricant Memento Superior Prankster Purple Face Paint Head Marking Superior Raconteur Red Face Paint Head Marking Superior Saliache Aetherial Tiara Head Marking Superior Saliache Scholar Body Markings Body Marking Superior Saliache Scholar Face Markings Head Marking Superior Silvenari Felt Bycoket Hat Superior Snow Bear Cub Non-Combat Pet Superior Wickerfright Banekin Non-Combat Pet Fine Crown Combat Mystic’s Stew Savoury Dish Fine Crown Lesson: Riding Capacity Crown Item Fine Crown Lesson: Riding Speed Crown Item Fine Crown Lesson: Riding Stamina Crown Item Fine Crown Repair Kit Crown Repair Fine Crown Soul Gem Soul Gem Fine Crown Stout Magic Liqueur Tea Beverage Fine Crown Vigorous Ragout Ragout Dish Fine Crown Vigorous Tincture Tincture Beverage Fine Gold Coast Experience Scroll Crown Item Fine Monochrome: Black is Slimming Dye Stamp Fine Monochrome: Black Relieved by White Dye Stamp Fine Monochrome: Checkerboard Dye Stamp Fine Monochrome: Light-Dark-Light Dye Stamp Fine Monochrome: White with Black Outlines Dye Stamp Fine Monochrome: White with Heavy Shadows Dye Stamp Common Crown Lethal Poison Poison Common Crown Mimic Stone Style Material Common Crown Tri-Restoration Potion Potion Common Gold Coast Debilitating Poison Poison Common Gold Coast Draining Poison Poison Common Gold Coast Enfeebling Poison Poison Common Gold Coast Spellcaster Elixir Potion Common Gold Coast Survivor Elixir Potion Common Gold Coast Swift Survivor Elixir Potion Common Gold Coast Trapping Poison Poison Common Gold Coast Warrior Elixir Potion

The Elder Scrolls Online is now available PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.