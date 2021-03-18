The Elder Scrolls Online – All Ayleid Crown Crates Items

The Elder Scrolls Online is cycling in new themed Crown Crates (read: loot boxes), this time pulling inspiration from “the Elven race that once held dominion over Cyrodiil.” Now you can adorn your champion with the mystical and magical items of the once prosperous Elves.
Ayleid Crown Crates are available in the Crown Store until March 18th at 7 AM PST. You can purchase the new crates individually or as part of a bundle. A single Ayleid Crown Crate costs 400 Crowns. Bundles of four and fifteen cost 1,500 Crowns and 5,000 Crowns, respectively.
Assuming you have been storing your ESO Plus monthly allotment and wish to try your luck, here is the full list of rewards tucked away in the Ayelid Crown Crates.
All Ayleid Crown Crates Items
|Reward Tier
|Item
|Type
|Radiant Apex
|Culanda-Born Senche
|Mount
|Radiant Apex
|Varla-Born Wolf
|Mount
|Radiant Apex
|Welkynd-Born Courses
|Mount
|Apex
|Nenalata Ayleid Bear
|Mount
|Apex
|Nenalata Ayleid Guar
|Mount
|Apex
|Nenalata Ayleid Horse
|Mount
|Apex
|Nenalata Ayleid Senche
|Mount
|Apex
|Nenalata Ayleid Wolf
|Mount
|Apex
|Resplendent Sweetroll
|Furnishing
|Legendary
|Ayleid Gate, Large
|Furnishing
|Legendary
|Blessed Life-Tree Body Markings
|Body Marking
|Legendary
|Comet, Aetherial
|Furnishing
|Legendary
|Dagon Fel Nix-Ox Steed
|Mount
|Legendary
|Day of Lights Spectacle
|Emote
|Legendary
|Deadlands Guar
|Mount
|Legendary
|Fisherfolk Work Wear
|Costume
|Legendary
|Gloam Wolf Cub
|Non-Combat Pet
|Legendary
|Grand Gold Coast Experience Scroll
|Crown Item
|Legendary
|Hollow Void Husk
|Skin
|Legendary
|Instant All Research, Major
|Crown Item
|Legendary
|Legion Zero Destrier
|Mount
|Legendary
|Meridian Sabre Cub
|Non-Combat Pet
|Legendary
|Painter’s Easel and Canvas
|Memento
|Legendary
|Scorched Alley Howler
|Mount
|Legendary
|Treethane’s Mosaic Jerkin
|Costume
|Legendary
|Varla-Born
|Skin
|Epic
|Ayleid Relief, Blessed Life-Tree
|Furnishing
|Epic
|Blessed Life-Tree Face Markings
|Head Marking
|Epic
|Deadlands Daedrat
|Non-Combat Pet
|Epic
|Instant All Research
|Crown Item
|Epic
|Major Gold Coast Experience Scroll
|Crown Item
|Epic
|Own the Throne
|Emote
|Epic
|Pale-Plume Fledgling Gryphon
|Non-Combat Pet
|Epic
|Silyanorn Ayleid Bow
|Outfit Style
|Epic
|Silyanorn Ayleid Maul
|Outfit Style
|Epic
|Silyanorn Ayleid Shield
|Outfit Style
|Epic
|Silyanorn Ayleid Staff
|Outfit Style
|Epic
|Silyanorn Ayleid Sword
|Outfit Style
|Epic
|Spiderkith Eyes
|Head Marking
|Epic
|Vale Fawn
|Non-Combat Pet
|Epic
|Warrior-Poet Body Tattoos
|Body Marking
|Epic
|Warrior-Poet Face Tattoos
|Head Marking
|Superior
|Bal Ur Cliff Strider
|Non-Combat Pet
|Superior
|Barkeep
|Emote
|Superior
|Cherry Blossom
|Major Adornment
|Superior
|Cloud Spring White Sheep
|Non-Combat Pet
|Superior
|Courtly Crow Mask
|Hat
|Superior
|Dagon’s Thorns
|Major Adornment
|Superior
|Lilmoth Ancestor Lizard
|Non-Combat Pet
|Superior
|Linchal Titian Fox
|Non-Combat Pet
|Superior
|Maddening Mishap Body Markings
|Body Marking
|Superior
|Maddening Mishap Face Markings
|Head Marking
|Superior
|Miser’s Muse
|Emote
|Superior
|Phial of Clockwork Lubricant
|Memento
|Superior
|Prankster Purple Face Paint
|Head Marking
|Superior
|Raconteur Red Face Paint
|Head Marking
|Superior
|Saliache Aetherial Tiara
|Head Marking
|Superior
|Saliache Scholar Body Markings
|Body Marking
|Superior
|Saliache Scholar Face Markings
|Head Marking
|Superior
|Silvenari Felt Bycoket
|Hat
|Superior
|Snow Bear Cub
|Non-Combat Pet
|Superior
|Wickerfright Banekin
|Non-Combat Pet
|Fine
|Crown Combat Mystic’s Stew
|Savoury Dish
|Fine
|Crown Lesson: Riding Capacity
|Crown Item
|Fine
|Crown Lesson: Riding Speed
|Crown Item
|Fine
|Crown Lesson: Riding Stamina
|Crown Item
|Fine
|Crown Repair Kit
|Crown Repair
|Fine
|Crown Soul Gem
|Soul Gem
|Fine
|Crown Stout Magic Liqueur
|Tea Beverage
|Fine
|Crown Vigorous Ragout
|Ragout Dish
|Fine
|Crown Vigorous Tincture
|Tincture Beverage
|Fine
|Gold Coast Experience Scroll
|Crown Item
|Fine
|Monochrome: Black is Slimming
|Dye Stamp
|Fine
|Monochrome: Black Relieved by White
|Dye Stamp
|Fine
|Monochrome: Checkerboard
|Dye Stamp
|Fine
|Monochrome: Light-Dark-Light
|Dye Stamp
|Fine
|Monochrome: White with Black Outlines
|Dye Stamp
|Fine
|Monochrome: White with Heavy Shadows
|Dye Stamp
|Common
|Crown Lethal Poison
|Poison
|Common
|Crown Mimic Stone
|Style Material
|Common
|Crown Tri-Restoration Potion
|Potion
|Common
|Gold Coast Debilitating Poison
|Poison
|Common
|Gold Coast Draining Poison
|Poison
|Common
|Gold Coast Enfeebling Poison
|Poison
|Common
|Gold Coast Spellcaster Elixir
|Potion
|Common
|Gold Coast Survivor Elixir
|Potion
|Common
|Gold Coast Swift Survivor Elixir
|Potion
|Common
|Gold Coast Trapping Poison
|Poison
|Common
|Gold Coast Warrior Elixir
|Potion
The Elder Scrolls Online is now available PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Stadia.