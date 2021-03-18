The Elder Scrolls Online – How to Increase Mount Speed Quickly (Update 29)

Update 29 brought sweeping changes to The Elder Scrolls Online, with the Champion System overhaul receiving much of the attention. But there is another change that is burrowed within Update 29 that allows players to vastly improve mount speed with minimal effort.

While players can use stables for a one-a-day speed (or stamina or capacity) upgrade, that is a fairly slow process, especially for those that aren’t logging in daily. With Update 29, there is a way to get players moving faster shortly into their ESO adventure. A character level of 10 is the only prerequisite for this guide.

How to Increase Mount Speed Quickly

The fastest way to permanently increase mount speed is through the reworked Assault skill line. This PvP skill line is tied to Cyrodill, but the latest mount-enhancing process removes the need for even a single instance of PvP. You can breathe a sigh of relief.

Previously, Major Gallop was embedded within Rapid Maneuver, an active skill associated with the PvP skill line, Assault. While Major Gallop is still found in the Assault skill line, it has been removed from Rapid Maneuver and placed in the Continuous Attack passive. Now that the 30% boost to mounted speed is part of a passive ability, the effect is permanent. Before Update 29, the effect only lasted 30 seconds when Rapid Maneuver was slotted and activated.

Not only is speed increase permanent, but the Continuous Attack passive is unlocked at Assault rank 3 as opposed to rank 5 for Rapid Maneuver. This means less time questing in Cyrodill to hit the required level. Even better, rank 3 can be achieved without entering a single instance of PvP.

To do this, first go to the Campaigns menu and select Cyrodill. Multiple campaigns will populate and it does not matter which is chosen. I selected the sub-50 level Icereach campaign, but any other option will work. The player will be transported to Cyrodill upon activating the campaign.

Now it’s time to start the Welcome to Cyrodill quest, which is obtained from either Olvyia Indaram (Northern Morrowind Gate) or Mirrored-Skin (Southern Morrowind Gate). After you have spoken with one of these NPCs, proceed through the tutorial quests, which continues with Adalmor. Do NOT skip the training by heading straight to Grand Warlord Zimmeron. This will result in only one award of Alliance Points.

Adalmor will begin the Siege Warfare quest. Fire off the siege weapons and use the provided repair kit to quickly fix one up before proceeding to the next quest marker. With that completed, get ready for more running around.

Galsi Mavani is in the same area as Adalmor. Speak to her and she will direct you to the Protector Galiel at the Scroll Temple of Chim. Interact with Galiel and then you may go see Grand Warlord Zimmeron.

After a brief chat, Zimmeron will point you to General Dar-Liurz for further instruction. Dar-Liurz stands a short walk from the Grand Warlord’s table. Speak to the NPC and you will be instructed to speak with one final individual, General Jeggord.

Once the conversation is over, you will receive the last batch of Alliance Points needed to hit rank 3. Ranking up also awards Skill Points so you don’t need to worry about having a point in reserve. Unlock the Continuous Attack passive and you are done. The whole process should take well under 30 minutes and now your mount isn’t incredibly slow.