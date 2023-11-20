Every Age Restricted Fortnite Skin and Cosmetic

Image: Attack of the Fanboy, Epic Games

Fortnite is well-known for its massive collection of alternate skins and cosmetics, some of which are more… risque than others.

While players could previously wear any skin they wanted at all times, the recent addition of a content-rating system has caused many of the game’s skins to become age-restricted.

Being age-restricted puts severe limits on where Fortnite skin can be worn in the game’s Creative Mode, and many fans have been forced to learn the hard way that many of the most popular skins in the game have suddenly become contraband on specific maps. Here is a list of all skins and cosmetics that have been age-restricted in Fortnite.

All Age-Restricted Skins and Cosmetics in Fortnite

Image: Epic Games

After the content-rating update, about 7% of Fortnite’s skin and cosmetics have been subjected to age-rating restrictions. Skins rated E10+ can’t be worn on Creative Islands that have not been labeled T-for-Teen, which means you can’t wear them on many of Creative Mode’s most popular Islands.

It’s unclear what factors into a skin and cosmetics age rating, but Fortnite fans have noticed that it seems to be influenced by whether the skin features guns, bullets, holsters, and other non-cartoonish weaponry.

Keep reading if you’re a Fortnite fan who wants to know if you can wear your favorite skin and cosmetics in some of Creative Mode’s most popular Islands. Here is a list of all the skis and cosmetics rated T-for-Teen in Fortnite.

Cyclo

Driftwalker

Midas

Midas Rex

Oro

Predator

Raptor

The Visiter

Grave Feather

TNTina

Rick Grimes

Reese

Cloud Striker

Mincemeat

Snake Eyes

Myna

Nathan Drake

Marigold

Summer Fable

Derby Dynamo

Lennox Rose

Gunnar

Big Mouth

Nolan Chance

Jolterror

They’re Backlash

Wanderlost

Boo-Lastoff

Doom Dancer

Hypersonic

Haunted Hunter

The Bitey Vauly

Putrid Polarity

Extinguished Firebrand

Antonia

Purradise Meowscles

Keleritas

Teef

Koi Agent Chigusa

Koi Stricker Envoy

Xenomorph

Corrupted Insight

Hemlock

Agent Peely

Peely Bone

Meowscles

Grimoire

Scuba Jonesy

Shady Zadie

Rook

Ragsy

Stoneheart

Sgt. Winter

Terminator

Mike Lowrey

Kiara K.O.

Wilde

Chief Hopper

Nitehare

Nia

Scrapeknight Jules

Hugo

Splatterella

Tek

Headlock

Zina

Redux

Reina

Dizzie

Sinister Glare

Bogstick

Nalia

Lumi Jellie

Undying Sorrow

The Order

Cuddle Scream Leader

Tess

Lovely

Chigusa

Wavebreaker

Jade Racer

Megumi

Arctica

Flatfoot

Yellowjacket

Jellie

Metal Mouth

Wake Rider

Depth Dealer

Bandolette

Zadie

Rustler

Brite Blaster

Turk VS Riptide

Biz

Wrangler

Fatal Finisher

Sinister Striker

Crypt Crosser

Burial Threat

Soulless Sweeper

Midfield Monstrosity

Bravo Leader

Doublecross

Paxton Price

Demogorgon

Clash

Swamp Knight

Fox Fire

Envoy

Chaos Explorer

Wild Gunner

Carnage

Venom

Deadpool

Domino

Cable

Eddie Brock

Black Widow Outfit

Black Widow (Snow Suit)

Doctor Doom

Rebirth Harley Quinn

The Batman Who Laughs

Deathstroke Zero

Marsha

Slurp Bandolette

The Devourer

Icebound Midas

Leon S. Kennedy

Lara Croft

Claire Redfield

Chris Redfield

How Have Fortnite Fans Responded to Age-Rating Update?

To put it as nicely as possible, Fortnite’s age-rating update has not been received well by the game’s fandom. Many Fortnite fans, including several high-profile Creative Mode content creators and mapmakers like I Talk and GoodGamers, have taken to Twitter to criticize the update.

Many of these critics have pointed out that the update seems to be the latest in a series of moves Epic Games has made to promote Fortnite’s Creative Mode at the expense of Battle Royal Mode, which remains the game’s most popular mode.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2023