Everything That Carries Over to Starfield New Game Plus, Explained

Starfield is a massive game filled with secrets, side quests, exploration, and the main story. After completing the main story, you’ll likely want to move on to new game plus. But before you do that, you should know what carries over into a new playthrough. This guide will cover everything that carries over into the new game plus for Starfield.

What Carries Over to New Game Plus in Starfield?

Starting a new game plus in Starfield will cause the player’s character to become a Starborn and immerse in an alternate universe. When you enter this universe, your character will carry much from the previous playthrough. On the other hand, your character will lose a lot as well. Below, you will find a list of everything that carries over to new game plus in Starfield.

Name and Appearance

Character Level

Skills

Skill Magazines

Traits

Background

Powers

Research Lab Progress

These are the most critical progression attached to your character, and its awesome Bethesda allows the player to keep all of it. In other words, you’ll still be as powerful as you were and can continue leveling your character to higher levels and further leveling the skill tree.

What Doesn’t Carry Over to New Game Plus in Starfield?

While the player will keep the most important progress, such as skills and level, players will lose a lot of items when entering new game plus. Check out the list below to learn everything that doesn’t carry over.

Weapons

Armor

Inventory Items

Credits

Quantum Essences

Ships

Outposts

Mission Progress

Romance

Unfortunately, players must redo everything mentioned and lose their favorite weapon or armor. The good news is that new game plus starts you out with one of the best armor sets, giving you a solid headstart on your new adventure.

It’s smart for outpost and mission progress to start anew, mainly because it is a great way to farm for experience points. This way, you can redo everything and further level your character. Starfield has no level cap, so players will need as many experience points as possible.

Considering New Game Plus takes place in an alternate universe, it only makes sense that relationships with other characters are lost. Otherwise, the whole premise wouldn’t really make sense.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023