Everything You Need to Know About the Mega Man x Minecraft Crossover

Here is everything you need to know about the exciting Mega Man x Minecraft crossover that is available now. Minecraft is well known for its crossovers and official worlds showcasing some of the most iconic video games. This is the case with the Mega Man crossover as an official DLC for the most popular Mega Man game in history, Mega Man X. The 2D video game dashes into the 3D vorpal world of Minecraft. You will experience Megan Man like never before as it goes from side-scroller to first-person shooter. Here is everything you need to know on the Mega Man x Minecraft crossover that has all Mega Man vans charging their busters in excitement.

Mega Man x Minecraft Crossover

The Mega Man X DLC was created by 57Digital and is an official Mega Man world inspired by the Capcom original game. You can experience classic stages, play with up to four friends, and upgrade your gear with classic skins and weapons from the Mega Man franchise.

The Mega Man X DLC costs 1340 coins and includes:

Five Iconic Bosses Vile Chill Penguin Storm Eagle Armored Armadillo Sting Chameleon Sigma Before you can face off against Sigma you must complete his four-stage fortress, where you will collect bolts from each stage to help you purchase even more upgrades from Hunter Base.

Mega Man X Soundtrack

14 Classic Skins

9 Weapons

1 World

The Mega Man X DLC occurs in a singular world where your home is the Maverick Hunter’s headquarters, the Hunter Base. Just like in previous Mega Man games, the Hunter Base will serve as a stage select and allow you to purchase upgrades like extra lives and heart containers. However, the most exciting aspect of the Hunter Base is the ability to hang out with the iconic red reploid, Zero.

