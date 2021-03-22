Update 1.17 has arrived for F1 2020, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Today’s patch notes affect the game from March 23rd, 2021 and onward.

The version number for the patch is 1.17. The update should be available now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. Codemasters says the same update should be available for the Google Stadia platform very soon so stay tuned for that.

No new features have been added to today’s patch. The main purpose of the update is to just address some bugs and issues. You can read the full patch notes written down below.

F1 2020 Update 1.17 Patch Notes

Addressed an issue where tyre temperature could be at absolute zero after re-joining a session.

Addressed an issue starting the game with a steering wheel plugged in.

Addressed an issue with countback and declaring a winner when finish a world championship on the same points as another driver.

Addressed an issue where the incorrect message could be displayed when overtaken in the safety car queue.

Parc Ferme rules are now correctly retained in Leagues after using split-weekends.

Lap counter will now show the correct lap in Spectator after a formation lap.

Addressed a crash when viewing replays of F2™ races after completing the F2™ portion of a career.

Addressed an issue where players were unable to join a Private League with an access code.

Addressed an issue where blue flags could be shown to all players if someone quit and re-joined on the formation lap.

Addressed an issue where the yellow flag message could persist after the Safety Car had gone on after a player had quit and re-joined a session.

F1 2020 is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms. For more info about today’s patch, you can visit the official website.