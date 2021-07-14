F1 2021 Full Achievement and Trophy List

F1 2020 is set to be released July 16th, though the achievement and trophy list has been revealed in advance with the release of deluxe version of the game, and we’ve got it here. The Xbox achievement list is exactly the same as the trophy list for PlayStation, minus the additional platinum trophy that you get on PlayStation for earning the rest. Thus, there are 50 achievements and 51 trophies.
The achievement list has four secret achievements, and the same four trophies are hidden. These are typically hidden to hide story spoilers that may be in the descriptions, but don’t worry here, the hidden descriptions don’t really reveal anything. The rest of the list is a mix of single-player and multiplayer requirements, and if past entries in the F1 series are any tell, this completion will likely not be an easy one.
F1 2021 Achievement and Trophy List
The achievements/trophies below will have their names, description, trophy level, and Gamerscore value if applicable.
- Epic Racer – Platinum, not on Xbox
You did it!
- The Beginning (Secret/Hidden) – Bronze, 15G
Prologue Completed
- The Incident (Secret/Hidden) – Bronze, 15G
Reached the end of Chapter 6
- The Bust Up (Secret/Hidden) – Bronze, 15G
Reached the end of Chapter 10
- The End (Secret/Hidden) – Silver, 30G
Completed Story Mode
- Go, Team! – Bronze, 15G
Completed your first session in your My Team car
- The road ahead – Silver, 25G
Completed your first race weekend with your own team
- In a rush? – Bronze, 15G
You completed a Practice Programme using Quick Practice
- Start a Two Player Career – Bronze, 15G
Completed your first race in Two Player Career
- Best in session – Bronze, 15G
You got into Pole Position
- Go easy on them – Bronze, 15G
You lowered the morale of a Department in your team
- Showing huge potential – Bronze, 15G
You got on the podium!
- 1st of many – Bronze, 25G
You got 1st place, enjoy the Podium!
- World Champion – Gold, 50G
Won the F1 Drivers Championship
- Constructors Champion – Gold, 50G
Won the F1 Constructors’ Championship
- A weekend to remember – Silver, 30G
Set the fastest lap in all 3 Practice sessions, took pole and won the GP
- R&D Lover – Bronze, 15G
A component has been developed in every R&D Department
- Positive vibes – Silver, 15G
More than one Department are in a positive moral status
- Multiplayer Victory – Bronze, 15G
Won your first online race (excluding career)
- Multiplayer Fame – Bronze, 15G
Won 5 online races (excluding career)
- Tracked Addiction – Bronze, 20G
Completed 50 hours of total track time
- 10 down – Bronze, 15G
Finished 10 races in online multiplayer (excluding career)
- In the multiplayer zone – Bronze, 30G
Finished 50 races in online multiplayer (excluding career)
- Dedicated to the cause – Silver, 30G
Finished 100 races in online multiplayer (excluding career)
- Qualifying Master – Silver, 30G
Achieved 50 pole positions
- Passion of Italy – Bronze, 15G
Won a single Grand Prix event at Monza as Ferrari or AlphaTauri
- Passion of Japan – Bronze, 15G
Won a GP event at Suzuka with a Honda Power Unit
- Passion of Great Britain – Bronze, 15G
Won a Silverstone GP as Williams, McLaren, Aston Martin, Red Bull or Alpine
- Second time around – Silver, 30G
Completed a 2nd season of My Team/Driver Career/Two Player Career
- Monaco Hero – Bronze, 15G
Won a 50% distance (or longer) F1 race at Monaco
- League Racer – Bronze, 15G
Completed a League event
- Look shifty – Bronze, 15G
Won a race using manual gearbox
- I like to watch – Bronze, 15G
Spectated an online race
- Strike a pose – Bronze, 15G
Showed off your custom emote on the podium
- Mixing it up – Bronze, 15G
Edited your customisation and completed a online race using it
- One for the bank – Bronze, 15G
Saved a captured highlight in Theatre Mode
- Erase the past – Bronze, 15G
Used Flashback to rewind time
- Perfect record – Silver, 30G
Achieved 1st place for every race in a 10 race season
- 1 lap is all I need – Bronze, 15G
Completed 10 One-Shot Qualifying sessions.
- Highs and Lows – Bronze, 15G
Won at both Spa-Francorchamps and Sochi Autodrom in GP
- Clean Me – Bronze, 30G
Completed 10 Clean Multiplayer races (excluding career)
- Touring the Americas – Bronze, 15G
Took a photo in Photo Mode on the USA, Brazil, Mexico & Canada circuits
- Early R&D – Bronze, 15G
Developed first R&D upgrade in any department
- Stitch in time – Bronze, 15G
Adapted an upgrade whilst within its Regulation Change warning period
- Overnight parts – Bronze, 15G
Successfully developed a component using Rush option
- Remembering your roots – Bronze, 20G
Completed a medium length F2 GP event (Feature & Sprint)
- Two Player Career Complete! – Bronze, 15G
Completed a season in Two Player Career
- For the history books – Silver, 30G
Reached a Team Acclaim level of 20 in My Team mode
- Going to need a bigger cabinet – Bronze, 15G
Earned 15 Trophies for the Trophy Cabinet
- Wet look – Bronze, 15G
Won a 25% race in wet conditions
- We got ’em – Silver, 30G
Hired an acclaim level 15 or higher Driver in My Team
F1 2020 will be available worldwide on July 16th, while the deluxe version is available today, for PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4.
- This article was updated on July 14th, 2021