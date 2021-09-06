F1 2021 Online Servers Down For Maintenance Today (Sep 6th)

Codemasters has now announced that the online servers for F1 2021 will be undergoing some routine maintenance today. Due to this, you won’t be able to connect to the online services of the game for a brief moment of time.

Codemasters did not announce if a new patch for F1 2021 will be released soon. The developer already released update 1.08 a few days ago. It was a patch for the PlayStation versions of the game for “backend improvements”. Patch 1.09 is expected to be released sometime later this week.

The maintenance for the game was announced via the official Twitter page. You can read the full announcement posted down below.

Maintenance

“From 11am BST today, we’ll be conducting maintenance on F1 2021’s online services You may be unable to connect to online services during this time, and we will let you know when services are back online.”

Codemasters did not announce how long the maintenance will be, but it shouldn’t take too long. If we compare to FIFA games, the maintenance should only affect your gameplay for a couple of hours. However, you can still play the offline modes of the game if you want.

F1 2021 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.