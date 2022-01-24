Update 1.15 has arrived for F1 2021, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. F1 2021 players’ are going to be happy with this new update. The developers managed to fix several problems regarding the console versions of the game, online sessions, and more. Here’s everything new with F1 2021 update 1.15.

F1 2021 Update 1.15 Patch Notes

New Content

A custom team can now be used within Grand Prix.

Network warning indicators have been added to multiplayer games.

Online

Addressed an issue where players could get stuck in the garage after retiring during a practice or a qualifying session.

Addressed an issue where players could not connect to online sessions on particular accounts.

General

Adjusted AI on the following tracks and corners to reduce overall speed: Austria – Red Bull Ring: Turn 9. Belgium – Spa-Francorchamps: Turn 10. Netherlands – Zandvoort: Turn 7.

Addressed an issue where Force Feedback would be lost after using Quick Resume on a console.

Addressed an issue where penalties could be incorrectly given on Jeddah pit entry or exit.

F2 qualifying positions will now be correctly carried forward into race sessions.

Race 3 points will now correctly be shown on the race results screen for F2™ 2021.

Addressed an issue where the F2™ Champion could incorrectly be declared after the final feature race in career.

Addressed an issue where VO lines for Fittipaldi were using the incorrect lines.

Adjusted the speed limit for the Zandvoort pit lane to match the official season.

The position indicator is now correctly displayed in the second sprint race of an F2™ 2021 session.

General stability improvements.

Various minor fixes.

A custom team can now be used within Grand Prix

Today’s update has added the ability to race as the 11th team in Grand Prix mode. All teams will have equal performance, so this is the perfect opportunity to compete against the entire F1® 2021 grid in full, racing with your currently selected livery.

You will also be able to pick a teammate from the F2™ 2020 and F2™ 2021 seasons (except for Mick Schumacher, Nikita Mazepin, and Yuki Tsunoda) – as well as the My Team Icons, which are available to purchase in-game.

How does your perfect line-up stack up against the competition? Is it time to promote a new driver from F2™? Maybe this is the ideal opportunity for you to test who your new Icon signing will be in Grand Prix before recruiting them in My Team?

Connection Warning Icons

We’ve added some additional feedback when playing in Multiplayer in the form of the connection warning icons – you’ll see those if you or your competitors experience connection difficulties in-game. Here’s what we’ve added and what they mean:

Connectivity Issues

You’ll see the ’Connectivity Issues’ icon displayed if you are connected to less than 67% of the players in the game.

Low bandwidth

Divide your bandwidth by the number of connections in your game, and if this number drops below a particular threshold, you’ll see the ’Low Bandwidth’ icon.

Host Bandwidth

Similar to ’Low Bandwidth’ but focused on the host’s connection. Divide the host’s bandwidth by the number of connections in the game, and if this number drops below a particular threshold, all players in the game will see the ’Host Bandwidth’ icon.

Besides the general fixes and improvements made to the game, the developers added several feedback indicators. Now players will know when their game is being hindered by a faulty connection. An issue causing players not to connect to online sessions when using particular accounts was also fixed, so players should not experience this problem anymore.

F1 2021 is available now on PC, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PS4/5. For more information regarding this update, go to the official F1 2021 website.