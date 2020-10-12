Sonic the Hedgehog is coming to Fall Guys very soon, and you’ll be able to spend your hard-earned Crowns to dress your bean up as the blue blur so you can tackle those new medieval-themed Season 2 minigames with blistering speed. Revealed in a partner stream with Sega, developer Mediatonic announced that the Sonic skin will be available in Fall Guys on Wednesday, October 14. You can get it in a similar manner to most other licensed Fall Guys outfits, but there are easier ways to acquire Crowns in Season 2 that will make getting the skin a breeze. Here’s how to get Sonic the Hedgehog in Fall Guys.

How to Get Sonic in Fall Guys

The Sonic the Hedgehog skin will be available in Fall Guys on Wednesday, October 14. The costume has two parts that cost 5 Crowns each, so you’ll need to spend 10 Crowns to obtain the entire outfit. Crowns are primarily obtained by winning Fall Guys matches, so start grinding now so you can have the Crowns ready to go when the skin hits the item shop.

Like most other licensed outfits, Sonic will only be available for a limited time before being replaced with the next featured outfit. Costumes tend to cycle back through the store eventually, so don’t fret if you miss it. It could be a very long time before we see the blue blur in the item shop again though, so definitely grind for those Crowns if you really want the Sonic skin.

Thankfully, there are more ways to earn Crowns that just winning in Season 2. The Battle Pass (which is free, by the way) awards more Crowns than ever, so you can get enough for the skin without winning a single match. You’ll have 5 Crowns by the time you reach Battle Pass level 15, which is enough for one part of the outfit. Battle Pass levels 21 and 26 also rewards 3 Crowns each, so you don’t have to win a single game if you play enough to reach those levels. You’re likely to win at least a few while you grind out levels though, so you’ll be able to scrounge up enough Crowns in due time.

