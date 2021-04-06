Update 1.19 has arrived for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The latest patch for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout should now be available for multiple different platforms. If you own the PS4 version of the game, the patch size is only 244 MB. It shouldn’t take you too long to download and install. As always, sizes of the patch will vary depending on the platform you own the game on.

As of right now, the only official patch notes released so far is from the PS4’s update history. You can read the notes posted down below.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Update 1.19 Patch Notes

Bug fixes and improvements

Website Games-Guides.com has also posted some unconfirmed and unofficial patch notes found for the new update thus far. You can read these notes below.

Squad 7 is eliminated even after Qualifying in Squad Show. – This should now be fixed.

I see more Fame Points Than Required for Rank For example 1907/1150.This should now be fixed.

Squad Shows – Inifinite Falling. This should now be fixed.

Negative values in the Daily Challenges – We have released a fix for this, players who have already logged in since midnight today UTC will still see negative values until noon UTC, when it should reset and be fixed.

If You Purchased the Game and All of the DLC on Steam having never played before – This should be fixed.

Season Fame Path (Pass) Not Showing For Some Players- This should now be resolved.

Season Fame Rewards Issue – This should now be resolved. Items and Fame Earned will not be reset.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is out now for the PC and PS4 platforms. The game is coming soon to Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. If more official notes are released, we will update this post ASAP.

- This article was updated on:April 6th, 2021