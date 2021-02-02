Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was easily one of the best surprises of 2020, with it being included as a free PS Plus game really helping to propel its early success. Developer Mediatonic has been updating the game since by introducing new seasons and half seasons that feature different themes and new content. Season 3 launched back in mid-December and now Season 3.5 has arrived with the latest update and here are the Fall Guys Update 1.16 Patch Notes to show just what got added or changed.

Fall Guys Update 1.16 Patch Notes

The Season 3 theme in Fall Guys was Winter, which was pretty fitting for its December release. While not as big as the general new season release, the half season releases always have some good content as well, which you can see fully below or on the Steam page for the game in the patch notes for Season 3.5.

Features:

Fall Feed – Live on-screen updates of events that happen during the round

Content:

Brand new round added!

More than 40 variations added for existing rounds

New shows and costumes to go live over the coming weeks

Godzilla, Sonic and Goose Game costumes are available in the regular store!

Bug fixes: