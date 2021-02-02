Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout was easily one of the best surprises of 2020, with it being included as a free PS Plus game really helping to propel its early success. Developer Mediatonic has been updating the game since by introducing new seasons and half seasons that feature different themes and new content. Season 3 launched back in mid-December and now Season 3.5 has arrived with the latest update and here are the Fall Guys Update 1.16 Patch Notes to show just what got added or changed.
Fall Guys Update 1.16 Patch Notes
The Season 3 theme in Fall Guys was Winter, which was pretty fitting for its December release. While not as big as the general new season release, the half season releases always have some good content as well, which you can see fully below or on the Steam page for the game in the patch notes for Season 3.5.
Features:
- Fall Feed – Live on-screen updates of events that happen during the round
Content:
- Brand new round added!
- More than 40 variations added for existing rounds
- New shows and costumes to go live over the coming weeks
- Godzilla, Sonic and Goose Game costumes are available in the regular store!
Bug fixes:
- Eliminated Fall Guys occasionally weren’t shown on the Qualification screen
- When a player was spectating, the Post Processing effects were turned off on the client resulting in a washed out/faded appearance
- Addressed performance degradation in certain rounds, especially ones containing egg objects
- Fixed crashes in the Customiser due to low memory on certain machines
- Being eliminated from the first round and then spectating resulted in no background audio for some remaining rounds
- Improved Fall Guys ragdolling excessively when walking on puncher objects
- [Freezy Peak] The user does not get pushed back by the air current after colliding into the side of a moving fan
- [Hex-A-Gone] During gameplay, the client seemed to temporarily ‘freeze’ everything before suddenly resuming