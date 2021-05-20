Update 1.24 has arrived for Fall Guys, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update should now be available for the PS4 and PC versions of Fall Guys. While the new update does not add any additional new content to the game, there are many bug fixes.

Many of the fixes have already been listed and you can read the full patch notes below. Developer Mediatonic is still investigating the PS4 black screen and crashing issues that some players have been experiencing. Hopefully the crash issues are addressed in the next update.

Fall Guys Update 1.24 Patch Notes

Hot Spicy Fixes coming in Hot in the Hotfix:

Rewards bug is gone!!!!!

Egg issues, including the fact you could throw them outside of the map and the fact you could cause eggs to vanish in walls, have been fixed

Players should no longer be randomly eliminated whilst spectating in squads

Infallible achievement will not unlock in custom lobbies

Missing items from the regular shop have been fixed! Yes that includes Z Snap

Squads show rounds have been rebalanced

Frequency of low gravity finals reduced

Final hammers version of Fall Mountain has been removed again

Fake MT default costume showing up as half the players in Squads mode, with the majoriy of players being unable to move or complete the level, has been fixed

For more on this update for the game, you can visit the official Discord page. Fall Guys is available now for the PC and PS4 platforms.