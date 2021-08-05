Update 1.27 has arrived for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Mediatonic keeps supporting the popular title as much as they can, and today we receive a new hotfix update which touches upon some minor features and issues that the game had prior. Sitting at around 250MB to download, the patch itself is not that big and mostly focuses on the various tweaks we just mentioned. Additionally, you can now move the camera and change character names during intros and the highly reported issue with Crowns that disappear, is now supposedly fixed. Lastly, don’t forget tomorrow’s collaboration event with the the popular Ratchet and Clank series, in which you can obtain a Clank costume by completing certain, in-game challenges. You can find all the info you need about the event in their official Twitter page.

Fall Guys Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Can move camera and change names during intros

No more falling through platforms after covering

Cheers and lily drums volume reduced

Improved crown grab issues in Lost Temple + Fall Mountain

Crowns don’t disappear anymore Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available on PlayStation 4 and PC. For more related info about the game, make sure to check out the official website right here.

- This article was updated on August 5th, 2021