Fallout 76: How to Get Medium Supply Crate

There are so many camp items that players will need to discover as they walk across the wastelands of Appalachia in Fallout 76. Everything players encounter, like spooky drapes, cryogenic beds and water wells make the experience all the more entrancing as you enter the world of Fallout 76. There are plenty of workshops to build around your C.A.M.P. with many items found easily to be used to craft other more interesting items. The Medium Supply Crate is not one of those items. It has returned after a short period away and if you already have one you are extremely lucky. In this guide, we will show you how to get a Medium Supply Crate in Fallout 76.

How to a Get Medium Supply Crate in Fallout 76

A Medium Supply Crate is exactly what it sounds like. They are smaller crates that you can place around your C.A.M.P. that act as a stash box for your extra items. You can put one day by going to the stash box tab of the crafting menu at your C.A.M.P.

Once you have placed your Medium Supply Crate, it is just like any other stash box you have put down before and gives you access to all the items you have stored away within the crate.

To get one, however, is a different task altogether. Players used to get the Medium Supply Crate when the Nuclear Winter Update was live. During this update, you could go against other players in the Nuclear Winter battle royale mode. Going through the ranks of Nuclear Winter unlocks various items for you in the regular game. One item you could unlock through ranking up was the Medium Supply Crate.

But, the developers did away with the Nuclear Winter game mode and it was impossible for players to get the plans for the item in Fallout 76.

Since then, the main way to get plans for the Medium Supply Crate is to make it to Minerva from the 1.53 Update, the shopkeeper that appears only once per week. She doesn’t have the plans every week, so you must check in to see if she has it.

If Minerva has the Medium Supply Crate plans, you can purchase it using your Gold Bullion. Once you have the plans, you can craft a Medium Supply Crate using two steel and two wood scraps.

Fallout 76 is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.