Far Cry 6: How to Start Pagan Min Control DLC

Far Cry 6‘s second villain-themed episode DLC, Control, is here, allowing players the chance to play as Far Cry 4’s main villain Pagan Min. With that said, just as with the game’s Insanity DLC, which was focused on Far Cry 3’s Vaas Montenegro, players will be able to explore the story and the psyche of the self-proclaimed King of the Kingdom of Kyrat, which is voiced by the one and only Troy Baker. Now, to help you get access to the new DLC episode as fast as possible here’s how to start the Pagan Min Control DLC in Far Cry 6.

How to Start the Pagan Min Control DLC in Far Cry 6

You can start the new Pagan Min Control DLC in Far Cry 6 by first buying it on your preferred platform. After doing that, you just need to download and install the new content. Once the content has been stalled, you just need to boot the game and then head to the Add-ons tab available in the main menu. To start the new episode you just need to click on the tab and then select it among the options shown. After doing that, just click on single-player to begin the expansion.

To recap, here’s how to start the Pagan Min Control DLC in Far Cry 6.

Buy the DLC.

Download and Install the expansion.

Boot Far Cry 6.

Click on Add-ons.

Select the Control DLC.

Click on Single Player to begin the episode.

It’s good to remember that the DLC is only the second of a series of three expansions set to star not only him and Vaas Montenegro but also Far Cry 5’s villain Joseph Seed.

You can play Far Cry 6 right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. You can check out our review of the base game here.

- This article was updated on January 13th, 2022