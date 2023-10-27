FFXIV All Saints’ Wake 2023 Guide: Halloween Rewards and Quest Location

Image: Square Enix

All Saints’ Wake is back in Final Fantasy XIV, and this 2023 Halloween event offers plenty of free rewards for Warriors of Light to claim. While there sadly aren’t any costumes or clothing items up for grabs this year, there are still some exciting things to obtain.

This year’s All Saints’ Wake event tasks you with scaring the residents of Gridania in a short questline in order to earn some Halloween housing decorations. Once the quest is completed, you can access the Haunted Mansion and Sneaky Hollow to dress up as FFXIV characters from various expansions.

How to Start All Saints’ Wake 2023 Quest

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The first quest of the event is called “The Fright Stuff.” To start it, speak to the Adventurer’s Guild investigator (X: 10.4, Y: 8.4) in Old Gridania. Keeping in line with the post-Endwalker patch storyline, this year’s All Saints’ Wake questline involves voidsent taking part in the festivities.

Related: I Let ChatGPT Design My Final Fantasy XIV Glamour and I’ve Never Felt Uglier

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Completing the quest is simple enough. Just travel around Gridania with Papa Gruff and scare whoever needs scaring. Once the quest is over, you’ll unlock the All Saints’ Charm emote and you can move on to the second All Saints’ Wake quest, “A Charmed Life. To complete this quest, all you need to do is use your newly unlocked emote on the people of Gridania.

How to Access Sneaky Hollow and Haunted Mansion

Once the All Saints’ Wake questline is over, you can speak to the Unusual Usher or the Genial Guiser in Mih Khetto’s Amphitheatre in Old Gridania to access Sneaky Hollow or the Haunted Mansion respectively. Each area has an Imp that you can speak to in order to transform into NPCs from each of FFXIV’s expansions.

Related: FFXIV Dawntrail 7.0 Graphics Update Comparison: New Shadows, Character Models, and More

FFXIV All Saints’ Wake 2023 Rewards

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are three main rewards for this year’s All Saints’ Wake event. The new emote is unlocked via the event questline, while the other rewards can be purchased from the Bespectacled Peddler in Mih Khetto’s Ampitheatre in Old Gridania. Here are all of the 2023 All Saints’ Wake items in Final Fantasy XIV.

Item How to Obtain All Saints’ Charm Emote Complete “The Fright Stuff” event quest. Wall-Mounted Vampire Bats Purchase from the Bespectacled Peddler for 2,000 Gil. Magicked Prism (Pumpkin) Purchase from the Bespectacled Peddler for 2 Gil. Wake Doctor’s Attire Purchase from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store for $5.00. Eat Pumpkin Cookie Emote Purchase from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store for $2.00.

The All Saints’ Wake event will last for two weeks, ending on Monday, November 13, 2023 at 6:59 am PST. That’s more than enough time to complete the pair of short quests and earn the free emote before the event comes to a close. Make sure that the new Patch 6.51 content like the Aloalo Island Variant Dungeon or Fall Guys crossover event doesn’t distract you from getting these free spooky items!

Related: Final Fantasy XIV’s 7.0 Dye System Update is Huge for Glamour

If you feel like dressing up to get more into the Halloween spirit, then previous All Saints’ Wake costumes and clothing items are available on the FFXIV Online Store in addition to the new stuff. There’s no way to get those costumes without paying for them though, so most people are stuck with the free rewards from this year’s event.

- This article was updated on October 27th, 2023