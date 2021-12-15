FFXIV: Where to Find Berkanan Sap

Final Fantasy XIV allows its players the opportunity to explore many worlds, face many types of enemies, and meet a wide array of powerful and charismatic allies. But that is only the beginning, as the title also allows players the ability to gather and equip a wide variety of weapons, equipment, cosmetics, among many other types of items sure to help them as they fight and unravel the many mysteries featured in the game’s acclaimed story. With that said, we will now tell you where you can find the crafting material Berkanan Sap, one of the most useful materials in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Where to Find Berkanan Sap in FFXIV

Currently, FFXIV players can only get Berkanan Sap by buying the item from the Gemstone Traders Gadfrid, Sajareen, and Faezbroes, which will be located on The Agora, West Balshan, and West Balshan respectively. The item can be brought for 2 Bicolor Gems. You can check out below the exact location where you can find the Gemstone Traders in Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker.

Gadfrid – The Agora, on Old Sharlayan (X:12.8, Y:10.5)

– The Agora, on Old Sharlayan (X:12.8, Y:10.5) Sajareen – West Balshan, on Radz-at-Han (X:11.1, Y:10.2)

– West Balshan, on Radz-at-Han (X:11.1, Y:10.2) Faezbroes – West Balshan, on Labyrinthos (X:29.9, Y:12.9)

You can get Bicolor Gems by completing the new FATEs, part of the game’s new Endwalker expansion. As you are already exploring the game’s new expansion and witnessing the ending of the game’s acclaimed Hydaelyn and Zodiark storyline, don’t forget to check out how to get the new Starbird minion in FFXIV, as well as where to find and how to use the game’s new Aether Compass.

You can play Endwalker right now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Mac, and PCs, via Steam. The game’s new Pandemonium raid is set to be released in the third quarter of December, you can check out everything you need to know about the new raid, such as its release date, here.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2021