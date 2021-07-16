FIFA 21 FUT Mode Down For Maintenance Today (July 16)

EA Sports has announced that maintenance is being done to several FIFA games including the recently released FIFA 21. You won’t be able to access the FUT mode fully while this is happening.

Aside from FIFA 21, FIFA 20, FIFA 19, FIFA 18, FIFA 17, FIFA 16 and FIFA 15 will all be impacted by this sudden maintenance. You don’t have to worry too much because the maintenance is going to only last for around 1 hour.

You can read the full announcement for the maintenance posted down below from the FIFA Direct Twitter page.

FUT Maintenance

“We have scheduled maintenance coming up on July 16, from 4:30 AM to 5:30 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to connect to FUT. FUT match creation will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the maintenance. Titles impacted: FIFA 15-21. Any Preview Packs that have been previewed in FIFA 21, but not purchased, will no longer be available for purchase following the maintenance, so make sure you have made decisions about those packs ahead of time.”

The maintenance in question is being done to implement a new look for the FUT mode in the video games. You can read more below as taken from the official blog.

New Look Store

Starting 17:00 UTC (10:00 PT) on July 16th, the FUT Store will look a little different, with both standard FUT Packs, and Preview Packs present in the store at the same time.

In some cases, both a standard version of a FUT Pack, and a Preview Pack of the same type will be available in the FUT Store at the same time. In other cases, the pack offer may only have a Preview or standard version. Standard Packs and Preview Packs of the same type will have the same FUT Coin and/or FIFA Point price.

With the recent UI changes to Preview Packs in Title Update 17, you can tell the difference between a standard FUT Pack and a Preview Pack by:

The name of the FUT Pack. A Preview Pack will have the word ‘Preview’ in the name. Example: Premium Gold Preview Pack.

The Preview banner and background glow displayed on a Preview Pack that has not yet been previewed.

FIFA 21 is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One.