FIFA 21 FUT Mode Servers Down For Maintenance Today (September 2nd)

It’s another week and a new maintenance period will be done for FIFA 21 and other FIFA games in the past. The maintenance being done will take place later today on September 2nd.

The maintenance for FIFA 21 and other FIFA games starts on September 02, from 6:30 AM UTC and will last for six hours. This is not as bad as a few weeks ago when the maintenance was going down for a duration of 8.5 hours!

Due to this maintenance, you will not be able to access the FUT and VOLTA Football modes of the game. The games being affected include FIFA 15, FIFA 16, FIFA 17, FIFA 18, FIFA 19, FIFA 20 and finally FIFA 21.

You can read the full announcement below from the FIFA Direct Communication Twitter page.

Maintenance Schedule

“We have scheduled maintenance coming up on September 02, from 6:30 AM to 12:30 PM UTC. FUT & VOLTA FOOTBALL match creation will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the maintenance in order to avoid potential mid-match disconnects.

During this time, you may be disconnected from, or unable to access FUT and VOLTA FOOTBALL.

The following Titles will be impacted: FIFA 15/16/17/18/19/20/21.”

In related news, EA Sports also posted the latest Server Release patch notes for the console versions of FIFA 21. This includes the PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game.

You can read the server release notes below via the official website.

Server Release notes

General, Audio, and Visual

To help keep FIFA positive and safe for all players, we made a change affecting in-game names. If a player’s in-game name could be used to offend or harass others, it may be changed to a default name, or they may be asked to change it when they next log in to play. We’ve established positive play guidelines to help make our games an enjoyable experience for all players.

In-game terms affected by this change:

FUT Club Name

FUT Squad Name

VOLTA FOOTBALL Avatar Name

VOLTA FOOTBALL Team Name

Pro Clubs Club Name

Pro Clubs Virtual Pro Name

That’s all the FIFA 21 news that we have for you today. The game is available now for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Google Stadia.