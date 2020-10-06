FIFA 21 – How to Rewind

In FIFA 21 there is a new rewind feature in the game that allows you to rewind time after a play and try it again. This feature can be accessed in a couple of different ways, whether you’re playing offense or defense. In this guide we’ll explain how to rewind in FIFA 21.

The important thing to note in learning how to rewind in FIFA 21 is that you can’t do it in every game mode. Rewind works in classic modes where you’re playing against the CPU. So you’ll need to make sure you’re playing this type of match otherwise these controls will not work.

How to Rewind in FIFA 21

Your first option to rewind is by pressing a button combination.

On the PlayStation, rewind is done by pressing the L2 + R2 + Options buttons. This is done the exact same way on the Xbox One.

You can also access the rewind feature by pausing the game and then selecting the replay/rewind menu option.

Once you have opened this menu option or pressed the button combination you will see a replay screen that allows you to rewind the game to a specific point (within time constraints) to rewind to. This can be done by pressing the Right and Left Trigger buttons.