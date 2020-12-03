FIFA 21 Next-Gen Update Details: PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

FIFA 21 is finally available on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, and here’s everything you need to know about the next-gen version of the game. If you already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 for free using what EA calls “dual-entitlement,” which is just a fancy way of saying cross-buy. The next-gen version of FIFA 21 boasts an impressive set of upgrades, taking advantage of all the features on both next-gen consoles. Here’s everything new in the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of FIFA 21.

FIFA 21 PS5 Enhancements

On PS5, FIFA 21 features the following enhancements.

DualSense Haptics From last-ditch goal saving blocks to in-off-the-bar screamers, a new DualSense controller on PlayStation 5 with rich and responsive haptic feedback deepens the gameplay experience. Sense the impact of shots, passes, and tackles with immersive controller haptics that respond to what happens on the pitch to let you feel the rhythm of the game in your hands.

PlayStation Activities Whether your next game is a Career Mode title decider or you’re getting ready to take on the world with your VOLTA SQUAD, PlayStation Activities lets you jump straight from the PlayStation home screen into your favourite game mode to get you into the action quicker.

Push-Pull Physics An expanded player interaction system brings our Real Player Motion Technology (RPMT) into the fight for the ball. Feel enhanced physicality in the battle for possession during open play and in set piece situations as players jostle, push, and pull with more responsiveness than ever before.

Sights & Sounds With thousands of authentic chants, captured exclusively from the world’s biggest competitions, including the Premier League, LaLiga Santander and the Bundesliga, FIFA 21 on both current and next gen brings you the ultimate EA SPORTS Atmospheric Audio experience, unparalleled in sports video games.

Next Level Realism Next-gen technology creates a greater definition of player physique. Muscles flex after striking the ball, Frostbite-enabled strand-based hair responds authentically to player movement for some of the games biggest stars, and enhanced realism of faces and kit cloth take the world’s best players to a whole new level of dynamic realism.

Responsive Multi-Touch Animations New gameplay technology enhances the visual quality and responsiveness of linked animations on the ball, enabling you to experience fluid and realistic player movement. Players now take more human contextual touches, reducing mechanical, robotic movement.

Off-Ball Humanization From tiredly adjusting shin pads in the 89th minute to screaming for a through ball from a team mate, Off-Ball Humanization creates visual animation texture and authentic character behaviors that let you feel all the emotion of football at the highest level.

GameCam Inspired by the look and feel of top-level football broadcasts, a new gameplay camera gives you a fresh perspective on every match. See more of the pitch to help you plan your build-up play or block passing lanes, and watch home and away fans react to the game in real time.

LiveLight Rendering From Anfield to Parc des Princes, the Etihad to the Bernabéu, our new deferred lighting system creates an ultra-realistic football experience. From acutely detailed pitch surfaces, stadium materials and atmospheric effects to sideline characters like substitutes, stewards, and home and away crowds, FIFA 21 visuals enhance every part of the World’s Game.

PreMatch Live New pre-game cinematics deliver an unprecedented matchday experience to immerse you in the sights and sounds of football at the highest level. See team buses arrive at the ground prior to kick-off, feel the buzz as fans enter through the turnstiles, and watch players pass through the media zone on their way to the pitch.

Big Goal Moments Some goals just mean more. New contextual player, bench, and fan reactions respond to the match situation to let you feel the explosive emotion and drama of a last-minute UEFA Champions League winner or a relegation-saving equaliser.

Lightning Fast Load Times The power of next generation consoles delivers faster load times that get you in the game quicker than ever before. In FIFA 21, you’ll go from menu to kick-off in under two seconds.



FIFA 21 Xbox Series X|S Enhancements

On Xbox Series X|S, FIFA 21 features the following next-gen enhancements.

How to Upgrade FIFA 21 to Next-Gen

To upgrade FIFA 21 on PlayStation 5, you’ll have to download the PlayStation 5 version of the game separately. Find FIFA 21 on your PS5 menu, press Options, and select Game Version. From there, you’ll be able to download the PS5 version of the game. On Xbox Series X|S, an update will be automatically downloaded that will upgrade FIFA 21 to the next-gen version. If you buy the game after it launches on Xbox Series X|S, the next-gen version will automatically install. If you have a physical disc for either system, simply insert it into your next-gen console and you’ll be prompted to download the next-gen version of the game.

FIFA 21 is available now for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding dual-entitlement and upgrading FIFA 21, visit the official FIFA site.