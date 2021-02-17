FIFA 21 has had a number of updates since the launch of the game back in the fall, with it later getting a now current-gen release as well alongside the new consoles. At this point, FIFA 21 is already up to what is being called Title Update 10, which is focused on fixing existing issues. This guide will feature the FIFA 21 update 1.14 patch notes as part of Title Update 10.

FIFA 21 Update 1.14 Patch Notes

The update is split below between the changes for both last and current generation versions and the few changes that are exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions. You can see the full FIFA 21 update 1.14 patch notes below or on the FIFA Forums.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, when attempting to matchmake in Division Rivals, an initializing message could display, and no match could be found.

In online matches, the end of match screens displayed both players as FUT Founders, regardless of when their Clubs were founded.

The Compare Price function did not return any results when used for Stadium Items.

Adjusted the color of the timer present on the Squad screen for Live Squad Building Challenges to make it easier to see.

After entering and exiting the News tab, some parts of the UI did not always display correctly.

Sometimes, messages could take longer than expected to display in the News panels.

An “X” UI symbol could display over Player Items that were actually eligible for the Squad Requirements of the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly. This was a visual issue only.

The UI could become visually corrupted when selecting and deselecting favorite Live or Foundation Squad Building Challenges.

Some Badges displayed a placeholder image.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

Substitutes who entered the match were losing an unintentionally high amount of Stamina.

The Sharpshooter Achievement did not unlock when its conditions were met.- A stability issue could occur when viewing News items in the CONMEBOL Libertadores tournament.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some kits, adboards, balls, stadiums, and 2D portraits.

Added 8 Starheads, and 1 legacy Starhead. Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.



PS5 and Xbox Series X/S Exclusive Changes

Gameplay

[PS5] When changing the Enhanced Vibration Feedback option in Controller Settings to Off or Classic, the dynamic adaptive trigger effect intensity is Off.

Career Mode