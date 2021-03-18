Update 1.17 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This is the March 18th update that should now be available for all platforms. This same update was released for the PC version of FIFA 21 earlier this month. On PS4, the file size is 2.7GB.

A lot of the update addresses issues in the big FIFA Ultimate Team mode. There are also some console specific fixes that have been addressed too.

As always, it’s best to give EA Sports feedback on all updates and patches. This way, it gives you a better experience. Anyway, you can check out the full patch notes below.

FIFA 21 Update 1.17 Patch Notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When accessing Transfer Targets through the Transfer Market and using the Compare Price function on a Player Item in Transfer Targets, Player Items did not always display correctly.

During Co-Op matches, the Captain’s Club name was not visible across stadium banners to the invited player.

A potential stability issue could occur when using Compare Price on a Transfer Target Player Item.

[Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC only] The Seasoned To Perfection Achievement did not count as completed when its requirements were met.

[PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 only] The Seasoned To Perfection Trophy did not count as completed when its requirements were met.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

When using the Quick Sim option for a Training Day, player Fitness and Match Sharpness was unaffected.

The Replace 3 Players From The Team Board Objective did not track as completed when its requirements were met.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issues:

Updated a typo found on the message that displays when discarding Items.

Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur when viewing the Skill Tree.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Added 5 new Starheads. Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.

Updated some kits and boots.

Addressed the following issue:

[PlayStation 5 only] Game audio did not always play correctly when 3D Audio was being used.

FIFA 21 is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and the Nintendo Switch. For more info about today’s patch, you can visit the official website.