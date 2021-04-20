Update 1.19 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update was released a few days ago for the PC and Google Stadia versions of the game. Now this same update hits the console versions. To be more specific, the patch reaches the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms. If you have the PS4, the patch size is 3.2 GB.

Officially the patch is known as update 14, although it has different names on PlayStation consoles. On PS4 it’s update 1.19 and on PS5 it’s known as version 01.000.011. Despite the naming, the patch should have the same function on all consoles.

You can check out the full patch notes for today’s update posted down below.

FIFA 21 Update 1.19 Patch Notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When attempting to Compare Price on a Club Search Consumable Item that was being added to the Transfer List, the player could have been taken back to the FUT Hub Transfers screen.

When playing as the away team in a Squad Battles match, the equipped Ball Item was not being used.

After forfeiting a match during the Weekend League, the next match would default to highlighting the Forfeit Match tile during the Pause Menu instead of the Resume Match tile.

[PS4/PS5/X1/XBX|S/PC Only] The Squad UI could incorrectly display that some Player Items were ineligible for the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly.

Placeholder text was visible when attempting to create a new Squad after already having the maximum amount of Squads.

A specific UI flow involving FIFA Playtime Match Limits could result in the game becoming temporarily stuck on the Squad screen.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

Quick Sim matches were unintentionally counting towards the FIFA Playtime Match Limit.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits and stadium adboards.

Addressed the following issue:

The Report Match For Connection Quality function was incorrectly available for offline matches.

Sam Lammars’ starhead did not display correctly during a match.

FIFA 21 is now available for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.