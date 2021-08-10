Update 1.26 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A few days ago EA Sports released update number 19 for FIFA 21 for those that owned the game on PC and Google Stadia. Well now the same update is being released for the console versions of the game. This update should be rolling out now to PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The new update is quite small as it does not feature any new content. There is a small fix to the Career Mode where the performance stats weren’t tracking properly. This problem should now be addressed. The other change is an update to the corner flags.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

FIFA 21 Update 1.26 Patch Notes

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

Performance stats were not tracking correctly when simulating matches with a real player in Player Career.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated corner flags when playing with an international team at home.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the official FIFA forums. FIFA 21 is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.

- This article was updated on August 10th, 2021