Update 1.27 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

EA Sports has now released a new update for FIFA 21 for the console versions of the game today on August 24th, 2021. If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update number is 1.27. For those of you that play the game on PS5, the update version number is 01.000.020. Bear in mind the numbers may differ for those playing on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Depending on the platform you are playing on, the file size on PS4 should be around 3.752 GB. That being said, the file size will vary from platform-to-platform.

The update patch released today should be the same one that came out for the PC and Google Stadia versions of the game just a couple of days ago. You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

FIFA 21 Update 1.27 Patch Notes (01.000.020 on PS5)

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed further instances of not being able to Compare Price of Stadium Items.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

A placeholder image could incorrectly display instead of the appropriate 2D headshot for some players in My Squad.

Info taken above is from the official FIFA forums website. FIFA 21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia platforms.