Update #14 has arrived for FIFA 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The cycle of patches for FIFA 21 usually go with the PC version getting a patch first, which then comes to consoles. Sometimes the console variation has additional fixes or content as well, but that is not always the case. This latest patch is not available on everything, but rather just a few platforms to start. Here’s everything new with FIFA 21 update #14.

FIFA 21 Update #14 Patch Notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

When attempting to Compare Price on a Club Search Consumable Item that was being added to the Transfer List, the player could have been taken back to the FUT Hub Transfers screen.

When playing as the away team in a Squad Battles match, the equipped Ball Item was not being used.

After forfeiting a match during the Weekend League, the next match would default to highlighting the Forfeit Match tile during the Pause Menu instead of the Resume Match tile.

[PS4/PS5/X1/XBX|S/PC Only] The Squad UI could incorrectly display that some Player Items were ineligible for the Three Nations Live FUT Friendly.

Placeholder text was visible when attempting to create a new Squad after already having the maximum amount of Squads.

A specific UI flow involving FIFA Playtime Match Limits could result in the game becoming temporarily stuck on the Squad screen.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

Quick Sim matches were unintentionally counting towards the FIFA Playtime Match Limit.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits and stadium adboards.

Addressed the following issue:

The Report Match For Connection Quality function was incorrectly available for offline matches.

Sam Lammars’ starhead did not display correctly during a match.

The following Title Update #13 changes will only apply to the Stadia version of FIFA 21 and have been applied to other versions of FIFA 21 in past TUs.

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

The FIFA Playtime FIFA Points limit exceeded message would not display until the limit was exceeded a second time.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

When using the Quick Sim option for a Training Day, player Fitness and Match Sharpness was unaffected.

The Replace 3 Players From The Team Board Objective did not track as completed when its requirements were met.

General, Audio, and Visual

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed some instances of not being able to save the game.

The Seasoned To Perfection achievement did not count as completed when its requirements were met.

Skill Games did not display the correct instructions when being played with customized control mappings.

This latest update for FIFA 21 is only available for the PC and Stadia version of the game as of this time. As you can see, it addresses multiple areas of the game, including FIFA Ultimate Team, Career, and general game fixes. In addition, there are some specific Stadia fixes mentioned that were part of title update #13 on other platforms that are not available for Stadia as of this update.

FIFA 21 is available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the FIFA Forums website.