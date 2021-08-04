FIFA 21 Update 19 PC Patch Notes (August 4th)

Update 19 has arrived for FIFA 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

EA will soon be releasing a new update for the PC and Google Stadia versions of FIFA 21 today on August 4th, 2021. If you are playing he console versions of the game, this update should be out a few days later. Sometimes the update should be out before one week’s time.

While the new update does not contain any new content. the patch does have some small gameplay improvements. They have updated corner flags and even fixed an issue with the Career Mode. If you are playing the game on PC, the file size for the update is just under 3 GB.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for today’s update posted down below.

FIFA 21 Update 19 PC Patch Notes (August 8th)

Career Mode

Addressed the following issue:

Performance stats were not tracking correctly when simulating matches with a real player in Player Career.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated corner flags when playing with an international team at home.

Thanks to those who've provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 21 season, we'll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available.

If you want to know more about this particular update, you can visit the official FIFA forums. FIFA 21 is out now for PC and most major console devices.