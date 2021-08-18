Update number 20 will arrive for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

On August 18th, 2021, another update for FIFA 21 will be arriving. This new update will be released first for the PC and Google Stadia versions of the game. If you are playing the game on consoles, this same update will be released at a later date.

The update is number 20 and a few issues have been addressed regarding the FIFA Ultimate Team and VOLTA Football game modes. You can read the full patch notes and announcement below.

FIFA 21 Update 20 PC Patch Notes (August 18)

FIFA Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed further instances of not being able to Compare Price of Stadium Items.

VOLTA FOOTBALL

Addressed the following issue:

A placeholder image could incorrectly display instead of the appropriate 2D headshot for some players in My Squad.

“Thanks to those who’ve provided feedback. Throughout the course of the FIFA 21 season, we’ll provide you with more information and updates if and when they become available. Be sure to follow @EAFIFADIRECT on Twitter and the EASF Tracker for the latest updates.”

Information taken above is from the official FIFA forums website written by EA Sports. FIFA 21 is out now for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One and Google Stadia.