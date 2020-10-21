FIFA 21 released later than usual this year, this time coming in October instead of September. Even though the game received fairly mixed reviews across the board, the game itself still worked just fine, but that is not to say that there weren’t some issues that people have had problems with in the time since. While it has only been a few weeks since the release of the game, EA Sports has been working hard to keep improving upon the game with multiple patch updates for the game.

The first update for FIFA 21 came before the game was even released with its normal version to the public, while a second one came just a day after the game’s official release. A third update came about a week ago, which brought about a lot of changes for the game across many of the game modes. Rather than getting our fourth major title update this week, EA Sports has instead just given us a smaller update as an addendum to the last one. This is why this one is just called 3.1 rather than 4.0, but there are still some worthy changes found within it. For the time being, this is only available on the PC version through Steam or Origin, but it will be coming to PS4 and Xbox One at a later date. Details of this update come courtesy of the FIFA forums, with the patch notes being as follows:

FIFA 21 Update 3.1 Patch Notes

FIFA Ultimate Team:

Addressed the following issue:

After using the Compare Price option on a Transfer Market Item, Bids cannot be properly adjusted by the player. Corresponding EASF Tracker card: This issue started occurring after the previous Title Update.



VOLTA FOOTBALL:

Addressed the following issues: