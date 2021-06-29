Update 17 has arrived for FIFA 21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update should be rolling out later today for the PC and Google Stadia versions of the game. If you play the console versions of FIFA 21, this same update should be released over the next week or so. Sometimes the update may come out a few days after or more.

Update 17 does not feature any new content, although there have been an update to the kits and stadium flags for some teams. Some small issues have also been ironed out in today’s patch too.

You can read the full patch notes posted down below.

FIFA 21 Update Number 17 Patch Notes (PC and Stadia)

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

Added new UI elements that display on Preview Packs in order to improve their visibility in the Store.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some balls, boots, kits, badges, tifos, stadium flags, and 2D portraits.

Addressed the following issue:

Some crowd characters did not always display correctly.

Pro Clubs:

Addressed the following issue:

Some placeholder text was unintentionally displayed on a pop up message.

For more on this new update, you can visit the official website. FIFA 21 is out now for the PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Google Stadia platforms.