Update 1.15 has arrived for FIFA 22 update 1.15, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is Title Update 3.1 for FIFA 22, and it’s currently rolling out across all platforms. FIFA 22 has received several updates since it launched earlier this year, but this patch is much smaller compared to the rest. It focuses on Ultimate Team, adding new Prime ICON Player Items to the game. Here’s everything new with FIFA 22 update 1.15.

FIFA 22 Update 1.15 Patch Notes

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

Added Prime ICON Player Item assets. Prime ICON Player Items will start becoming available in-game following a server update in the near future.



As stated above, this is a small update that only adds Prime ICON Player Item assets. The previous FIFA update, Title Update 3, made a wide array of changes and fixes to the game, and players should not expect an update of that caliber until Title Update 4. Still, EA will continue to release smaller patches like this in the meantime.

We liked FIFA 22, awarding it a score of 3.5/5 stars in our review. We praised the core soccer gameplay while lamenting the lack of any meaningful changes since last year’s entry, saying “FIFA 22 proves that EA’s soccer simulator is still the most playable of the genre in the market, but it also demonstrates that they know it. Yet again, the blatant disregard for industry-wide skepticism over microtransactions reigns this year in FIFA.”

FIFA 22 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official FIFA Forum.