Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles – How to Add Friends, What is the Journey Log

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition has online multiplayer, and because it has crossplay your friends list is handled entirely within the game. Yep, that means individually adding all your friends manually. There is a way to do this, and if you’ve ever used the Nintendo Switch friend codes you’ll find yourself in familiar territory. If you were hoping to play locally allow me to disappoint you up front: Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition does not have local co-op.

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles lets you add friends either with a code, or after “following” each other.

There are few ways to add people to your friends list in Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition, and one method requires friend codes. I know, I know; I’m excited too. Let’s begin with the most complicated ways to add friends first.

From the Set Out Together tab in the main menu (accessible via the World Map) you’ll find the Host, Join, Quickmatch, and the Journey Log. For the sake of this guide we’re going to ignore Quickmatch. The easiest way to add friends from here is to reference your Journey Log: the last 100 people you’ve played with will appear here, and you can follow any of them. If someone you follow follows you back you’re friends, simple as that. That said, this may require some coordination, and hoping to run into someone you know randomly via matchmaking isn’t optimal. That’s where the friend codes come into play.

The One-Time invite code works exactly as it says on the tin: it’s a 30 minute code, and after it expires so does the invite to your lobby in the Host menu. You can certainly use it to quickly coral your buddies into a match, then add each other after via the Journey Log, but there’s an even simpler method: the Invite Code in the top-right of the Host/Join menus. You can message this to your pals (outside the game, naturally), and they can either input this code within the search bar to find you, or use the dedicated Friend tab in the main menu. Follow them back, and voila, you’re friends.

Yep, there’s a dedicated Friend tab in the main menu, and it’s the easiest way to add friends. You can use it to manage your existing friends, or to pull up the Journey Log to add people. Invite codes can be found and used here, but you’ll still need to follow each other. Honestly, while everything I talked about above works, you are far better off using this dedicated menu. The Set Out Together options are great if you’re already building a lobby for your friends, or looking for one of theirs. However, if you’d rather avoid some of the headache that comes with Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition’s friends system use the dedicated Friends tab.

- This article was updated on:August 26th, 2020