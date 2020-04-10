While the Combat Simulator you come across in Shinra HQ can be easily accessed in the post-game upon gaining Chapter Selection, the Colosseum isn’t quite as easy to access for everyone. This is as a result of the missing battles being Aerith related, but getting Aerith back to the Colosseum can be a pain. Even so, this guide will explain how you can get back to the Colosseum in general in the post-game and specifically how to get back with Aerith.

How To Get Back To The Colosseum In Post-Game

The Colosseum is initially introduced in Chapter 9 as Cloud and Aerith have to fight their way through a number of story battles. Later in Chapter 14, the Colosseum returns yet again, this time though with new matches for you to take on with your team of Cloud, Tifa, and Barret.

In the post-game, there’s no doubt you would want to go clean up what you missed or new content that has been added, such as in the Combat Simulator. To take on the Colosseum battles with Cloud, Tifa, and Barret, all you have to do is simply use Chapter Selection and pick Chapter 14. Go through the few scenes at the start and then fast travel to Wall Market and head directly for the Colosseum.

Aerith is not that easy tough, as you have to go back and actually play through most of Chapter 9 all over again. This is one of the longer chapters in the game, as it requires you to do all of the tasks to get a meeting with Don Corneo. The Colosseum isn’t open right at the start either, so you have to go play through all the story missions and everything before you finally get a chance to get back and do Aerith’s missing solo battles.