Final Fantasy VII Remake is exclusive to PS4 for the time being at least, and being on PS4 means there are trophies to earn while playing. Some of these are earned just by playing the game and are unmissable, while others have special conditions that must be met to be earned. One of the latter that can be very easy to miss is known as Biker Boy and this guide will explain what you need to do to earn it.

How To Get Biker Boy Trophy

Once you start Chapter 4 in Final Fantasy VII Remake, you will very quickly be thrust into some very different gameplay with a motorcycle section, which is where we need to be to earn the Biker Boy trophy. Just finishing this section is not going to be enough though, as you have to do better than that completing it outright.

To get the Biker Boy trophy in this section, you have to be praised by Jessie at the end. To earn this though, you basically have to finish the section with 75% or more of your health remaining. If you do not, Jessie will first praise you and then say she’s joking. Finishing the level with 75% or more health though will get true praise and even a special surprise from Jessie.

The motorcycle section in Final Fantasy VII Remake is not overly hard once you get the hang of it, but maintaining that much health along the way can be more tricky. The basic bike rider enemies are easy to take down, as you just move up beside of them and take them out in a few hits. The drones will try and shoot you with a projectile, so watch out for their laser eyesight to avoid. When you move closer to them, they will do an electric wave, so stay far enough away for them to do this and then take them out.

More troublesome though are the stronger bike rider enemies that drop firebombs at you. Two of these enemies will appear at a time, so make sure to get up near one to attack and switch from side to side to be on the opposite side of where they are holding a firebomb to drop. At the same time, you have to watch out for the other rider further ahead to make sure the firebombs they drop don’t hit you either.

Eventually, you’ll end up having a boss battle on your bike against Roche, which can definitely knock down your health if you’re not careful. He will try shooting projectiles at you that you can avoid or guard again, but especially make sure to dodge the one that comes after he charges it even longer. When you get a chance, get up close to him and just start attacking, making sure to use your Spin Slash too. He will be hitting you, but there’s not much you can do to avoid that. He will then ride on the wall and lightning will come from the sky that you have to dodge. After this, he will crash down on the road and create an electric wave that you must avoid before attacking him again.

Doing all of this can definitely be difficult to manage and still keep your health above 75%. If you do keep failing to do so and still want the trophy, you can also do the chapter on Easy mode and still get the trophy as well.