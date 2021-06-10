Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade: How to Start Yuffie DLC

Final Fantasy VII Remake not only offers an enhanced version of the original game for PS5 owners, but also Yuffie DLC called Episode INTERmission. This DLC adds two new chapters to the game, and it’s definitely the main attraction for this new version of the game. It’s included with the game for some people, but other players will have to purchase it separately. Here’s how to start the Episode INTERmission Yuffie DLC in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade.

How to Start Episode INTERmission Yuffie DLC in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade

After installing the Episode INTERmission Yuffie DLC, you can start it from the main menu of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. Just press the R2 button on the main menu to switch to the Episode INTERmission title screen. From there, you can start playing the new Yuffie DLC. You can play it whenever you like, but the game will warn you that it is meant to be played after completing the main story at least once. Not only to avoid potential spoilers, but also because the DLC does not explain any of the game’s controls or mechanics and expects that you already know how to play the game. It’s also probably harder than some of the late-game content in the main story, so be prepared.

Episode INTERmission is free if you purchase Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade at full price. If you take advantage of the free PS4 to PS5 upgrade, however, then you have to purchase the Yuffie DLC separately for an additional $20. Unfortunately, those who claimed the PS4 game for free from PlayStation Plus earlier this year do not qualify for the free upgrade, so you have to buy the PS5 version at full price if you’re one of those people. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade looks like a fairly substantial upgrade over the original though, so fans won’t want to miss out on all the new content and improvements.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is available now on PlayStation 5. Check out our review of the original game here.