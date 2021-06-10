Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade – How To Upgrade To PS5 Version

People are still waiting for information about the sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake after the first game released last year, but that’s still likely awhile away. In the meantime though, Square Enix is keeping us busy with the PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake and in turn a DLC expansion known as Intermission. Besides the paid DLC expansion, the upgrade from the PS4 to the PS5 version is free, except in two circumstances. With the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, we thought we’d tell you just how to get the upgrade on your PS5.

How To Upgrade To PS5 Version

Before diving into how to get the upgrade, not quite everyone is eligible to get this for free. Those who purchased Final Fantasy VII Remake either physically or digitally on PS4 will be able to get the upgrade with no problem. However, those who received Final Fantasy VII Remake for free through PS Plus will be ineligible for the upgrade. As a result, those players will have to pay the full price to get Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on PS5. Technically there is one other group that will not be able to get the free upgrade, those who bought Final Fantasy VII Remake physically on PS4, but have the PS5 Digital Edition.

Now that we’ve gotten past that, those remaining should either have a digital copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 or a physical version of the game with a PS5 with a disc drive. If you have the game on disc, go ahead and place the disc inside the drive, which will just start to install the PS4 version.

After this point, what you need to do is go to the PlayStation Store, either by searching or by going the dashboard icon. From there, you need to “download” the PS5 version of the game, which should be available for free if you have the digital version or the disc inserted.

Now the only issue that you may run into here, even though it should default to the Intergrade version on PS5 is which version it is selecting. To make sure you are selecting the right game, all you have to do is go to the PS5 dashboard and go to the icon for Final Fantasy VII Remake. Press the Options button on the controller and scroll down to Game Version. Make sure that you have the PS5 version selected here and you are good to go.