Final Fantasy XIV: All Excitatron 6000 Rare Rewards

Patch 6.05 has arrived for Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker, and one of the major new additions of this update is The Excitatron 6000 treasure map dungeon. This dungeon contains some of the rarest loot in the game and crafting materials that all crafters are desperately in need of right now, so many players are finally putting their stockpiled treasure maps to use in hopes of finding this dungeon. The Excitatron 6000 works like most previous treasure map dungeons, but there are all new rewards to find. Here’s everything you need to know about The Excitatron 6000 in Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker.

How to Access The Excitatron 6000

The Excitatron 6000 can be accessed by deciphering Timeworn Kumbhiraskin Maps, which are treasure maps obtained from Level 90 gathering nodes. These can be found in Ultima Thule and Elpis, but you can only receive one map every 18 hours. You can stock up on several maps and keep them in your inventory though.

After deciphering the map, find the marked location and use the Dig action to reveal a chest. It’s recommended to bring a full party of 8 Level 90 players for this, but you can get by with less if your group is comfortable doing so. After opening the chest, there is a chance that a portal will appear. If you see the portal, head inside and you’ll be taken to The Excitatron 6000.

How Does The Excitatron 6000 Work?

This treasure map dungeon is divided into 5 rooms. Each room has a treasure chest for you to open, but you’ll be attacked by enemies after doing so. After you claim your loot, you’ll have to choose between two doors. One door leads to the next treasure chamber, and the other will kick you out of the dungeon. There’s no way to tell which is which, so it all comes down to luck.

All Excitatron 6000 Rare Rewards and Items

The Excitatron 6000 can reward you with Gil, Allagan Tomestones of Aphorism, and much more. Most players are after the rare items and rewards that can only be obtained from this treasure dungeon though, and those are listed below.

Archangel Wings Fashion Accessory

Fashion Accessory Pixie Wings Fashion Accessory

Fashion Accessory Excite-I-Mask Headgear

Headgear Royal Lunatender Minion

Minion Cloth of Happiness Crafting Material

Obviously, all of the cosmetic items are selling for quite a lot on the Market Board, so you can make a huge profit if you end up getting your hands on any of them, especially the Pixie Wings and Archangel Wings. The Cloth of Happiness is also a highly sought-after reward since it’s used in multiple high-level crafting recipes.

The Excitatron 6000 also features 8 achievements that you can earn by completing it, two of which reward titles. Here are both titles that you can get by completing this treasure map dungeon.

Raid The Excitatron 6000 20 times: “On The Hype Tron” Title

“On The Hype Tron” Title Reach the last chamber of The Excitatron 6000 20 times: “Lunaire Riche” Title

Alongside this new treasure map dungeon, there’s a lot of other new stuff to do in Final Fantasy XIV with the release of Patch 6.05. If you’re a raider, then there’s an all-new Savage tier to take on. The Heavensturn 2022 event is also right around the corner, bringing free rewards to those who participate. You can also wait for the Chi FATE to get your Level Checker mount if you haven’t done so already.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.