FFXIV Heavensturn 2022 Guide: How to Get Free Rewards

The Heavensturn 2022 event is finally here in Final Fantasy XIV, giving players the opportunity to celebrate the new year with free rewards. While Heavensturn decorations have been up since New Year’s Eve in-game, the actual event has been moved to Wednesday, January 5 following the short delay of Endwalker’s release. Like most seasonal FFXIV events, you’ll only have to complete a short questline to get your free rewards. This year, there are two helmets and a furniture item up for grabs. Here’s everything you need to know about Heavensturn 2022 in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to Start Heavensturn 2022 Quest in FFXIV

To start the Heavensturn 2022 event, make your way to the Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks and speak with Tora Bugyo (X: 11.5, Y:13.9). The quest you need to pick up is called Tangle with a Tora, and you need to be at least Level 15 to start it. To get to the quest fast, just teleport to the Aftcastle Aethernet Shard. From there, the quest is just a short walk to the south.

If the event is anything like last year’s Heavensturn, then you’ll have to complete a FATE as a part of the quest. This FATE can then be repeated to earn Heavensturn tickets, which can be exchanged at a vendor in Limsa Lominsa to obtain Heavensturn rewards. Last year, the helmets were priced at 5 Heavensturn tickets each and the furniture item required 3 Heavensturn tickets, so expect similar exchange rates this year.

The FATE is usually incredibly easy, and since plenty of players will be scrambling to get their Heavensturn tickets once the event kicks off, there should be no shortage of allies to help you clear it. It should spawn fairly often as well, so you shouldn’t have any issue farming Heavensturn tickets to get all the rewards.

How Long Will Heavensturn 2022 Last?

Heavensturn 2022 will last for two weeks once it starts, kicking off on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 12:00 AM PST to Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 6:59 AM PST. Make sure to complete the quests and get the free rewards before the event ends, because the items will be unobtainable for free once the event comes to a close.

That being said, this year’s rewards will likely end up on the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store for real money next year, so you can technically still get them after the event. Speaking of real money items, previous Heavensturn rewards are now available on the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store, so you can pay to grab any items you may have missed last year.

After celebrating the new year by completing this year’s Heavensturn quests, there’s still plenty to do in Final Fantasy XIV. Patch 6.05 just dropped alongside the event, adding the Savage version of the Pandaemonium: Asphodelos raid and much more. There are also things to catch up on that you may have missed since the initial launch of 6.0, such as getting your Level Checker mount or getting started with Hunts.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PC, PS4, and PS5.