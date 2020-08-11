Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 – How to Unlock Heroes’ Gauntlet Dungeon

As is tradition at this point, Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 has introduced a new dungeon to the game, Heroes’ Gauntlet, but you’ll first need to clear some of the latest main scenario quests to reach it. I’ll keep the spoilers to an absolute minimum here, but if you prefer to go in as blind as possible feel free to leave this article. Alright, are we good? Onwards then.

Heroes’ Gauntlet is unlocked during the seventh quest in the Patch 5.3 MSQ.

The newest dungeon, Heroes’ Gauntlet, it tucked away deep within the latest MSQ chain, so those of you looking to unlock your Expert roulette once again will need to set aside a few hours if you wish to do so as soon as possible. Even if you opt to skip cutscenes there are a handful of lengthy duties to overcome, so you won’t reach the seventh quest, “The Converging Light” for at least an hour or so after starting the Patch 5.3 MSQ.

While Heroes’ Gauntlet can be queued up like any other dungeon in the Duty Finder, it is also a Trust dungeon, meaning you run it solo with computer controlled allies if you wish to get it done without waiting on others to appear. That said, Trust runs do tend to take longer to complete, so if you are a tank or healer you may be better off queuing as normal. If you are here for the story then I recommend running it at least once within a Trust to sample all the delicious flavor text and dialogue.