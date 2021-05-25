Update 5.55 has arrived for Final Fantasy XIV, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 5.55 is adds the second half of the 5.5 main scenario that will lead into the next Final Fantasy XIV expansion, Endwalker. Additionally, the final (heh) portion of the relic weapon quest and the Save the Queen story-arc appear in this update. Warriors of Light can now grind out their Mettle in the new zone of Zadnor. It works exactly like the Southern Bozjan Front, but there are a couple of new mechanics to shake things up, and the Resistance Rank cap boost to 25 means there’s plenty of grinding to do. Here’s everything new with Final Fantasy XIV update 5.55.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 5.55 Patch Notes

Playable Content

Quests

New main scenario quests have been added.

The Company We Keep Disciple of War or Magic level 80 The Rising Stones (X:6.0 Y:5.9) Alisaie Players must first complete the main scenario quest “When the Dust Settles.”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “The Company We Keep.”

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the main scenario quest “???”



Chronicles of a New Era quests have been added.

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse

Whence the Heart Leads Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Kholusia (X:34.7 Y:18.2) Dig Site Chief Players must first complete all YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse weekly quests, and have received all of Konogg’s messages from the dig site chief.



New side story quests have been added.

Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr

A New Playing Field Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.4 Y:5.7) Marsak Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Futures Rewritten,” and have completed the quest “Fit for a Queen.”

Resolve Unshaken Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Zadnor (X:35.4 Y:35.0) Mikoto Players must first complete the quest “A New Playing Field,” and have reached Resistance rank 16.

Where Eagles Roost Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Zadnor (X:35.0 Y:35.0) Dmitar Players must first complete the quest “Resolve Unshaken,” and have reached Resistance rank 18.

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “Where Eagles Roost,” and have reached Resistance rank 20.

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “???” and have reached Resistance rank ???.

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “???” and have reached Resistance rank ???.

??? Disciple of War or Magic level 80 ??? ??? Players must first complete the quest “???” and have reached Resistance rank ???.

A Ruined Opportunity

Disciple of War or Magic level 80

Gangos (X:6.8 Y:5.5)

Merlzirn

Players must first complete the quest “???,” and have amassed at least 2,000,000 mettle. The quest “A Ruined Opportunity” is a repeatable quest that may only be accepted once per week. Availability of this quest is reset every Tuesday at 1:00 a.m. (PDT). Please note that 2,000,000 mettle is still required even when repeating this quest.



Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr (Resistance Weapons)

What Dreams Are Made Of Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.2 Y:5.0) Gerolt Players must first complete the quest “A New Path of Resistance” and have progressed to the relevant stage of the quest “A New

Playing Field.” Spare Parts Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.1 Y:4.9) Zlatan Players must first complete the quest “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

Tell Me a Story Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.1 Y:4.9) Zlatan Players must first complete the quest “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

A Fond Memory Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.1 Y:4.9) Zlatan Players must first complete the quest “What Dreams Are Made Of.”

A Done Deal Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.2 Y:5.0) Gerolt Players must first complete the quests “Spare Parts,” “Tell Me a Story,” and “A Fond Memory.”

Irresistible Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.1 Y:4.9) Zlatan Players must first complete the quest “A Done Deal.”



New side story quests have been added.

Triple Triad

The Adventurer with All the Cards Any class or job level 1 Gold Saucer (X:5.0 Y:6.7) Gold Saucer Attendant Players must first obtain the “A Card in the Hand” achievement.



New chapters have been added to New Game+.

The final quest of each chapter must be completed before it can be unlocked.

Main Scenario Quests

Shadowbringers – Part 4

Chronicles of a New Era Quests

YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse

Housing

Furnishings from the FFXIV Furnishing Design Contest have been added. Additional contest entries have been selected to serve as new furnishings.

New furnishings have been added.

New orchestrion rolls have been added.

Miscellaneous

The following additions have been made to performance actions:

New instruments have been added.

Electric Guitar Unlike other instruments, the electric guitar can change tones mid-performance.

Changing Tones A new UI widget has been added for the electric guitar with the following options: A mouse can be used to select tones directly from the UI. Keyboard keybinds can also be used to select tones.

Gamepad/DUALSHOCK®4/DualSense™ Command Input Tone Change: Next LT or RT+Right Stick (L2 or R2+R3) Tone Change: Previous LT or RT+Left Stick (L2 or R2+L3)

The following options were added under Keyboard Controls in the Performance Settings window: Tone Change: Next Tone Change: Previous Electric Guitar: Overdriven Electric Guitar: Clean Electric Guitar: Muted Electric Guitar: Power Chords Electric Guitar: Special



New emotes have been added.

The winning hairstyle of the FFXIV Hairstyle Design Contest is now available.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 5.55 Battle System Changes

The drop rate for the Diamond Gwiber Trumpet in the Cloud Deck (Extreme) has been increased.

The drop rate for the Emerald Gwiber Trumpet in Castrum Marinum (Extreme) has been increased. Moreover, players can now obtain this item in exchange for totems by speaking with C’intana in Mor Dhona (X:22.7 Y:6.7) Item Obtained: Emerald Gwiber Item Required: Trumpet Emerald Totem x99

With consideration for player accessibility, certain battle effects in the alliance raid the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach have been adjusted.

Save the Queen: Blades of Gunnhildr

The plateaus of Zadnor have been added.

Like the Bozjan southern front, Zadnor is a new instanced encounter wherein players assist the Bozjan Resistance in their continued effort to reclaim their homeland from the IVth Imperial Legion.

Level Requirement Disciple of War or Magic level 71

Item Level Requirement: N/A

Party Size Eight players

Time Limit 180 minutes

Requirements A New Playing Field Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.4 Y:5.7) Marsak Players must first complete the main scenario quest “Futures Rewritten,” and have completed the quest “Fit for a Queen.”

Duty-specific Rules and Features The duty-specific rules and features of Zadnor are the same as those found on the Bozjan southern front.

Maximum Resistance rank has been increased from 15 to 25.

Sixteen new lost actions have been added.

New field notes have been added.

The Resistance honors system has been added. Players who have reached the maximum Resistance rank can receive honors to further increase their strength when undertaking duties in Save the Queen areas. Requirements After reaching Resistance rank 25 and completing the quest “???,” speak with the Resistance councilor in Zadnor (X:35.7 Y:34.9). Receiving Honors After amassing sufficient mettle, players can speak with the Resistance councilor to receive proofs of mettle. These may then be exchanged for three varieties of Resistance honors: Suns of Fortitude, Suns of Valor, or Suns of Succor. The number of proofs in your possession can be confirmed at any time via the HUD. Honor Effect Sun of Fortitude Increases maximum HP. Sun of Valor Increases damage dealt. Sun of Succor Increases healing potency. Up to ten of each honor can be held at any time. The more of these honors in your possession, the greater their effect.

A new Resistance weapon story quest has been added. Players will be able to enhance the strength of their Resistance weapons by completing this quest. Requirements What Dreams Are Made Of Disciple of War or Magic level 80 Gangos (X:6.2 Y:5.0) Gerolt Players must first complete the quest “A New Path of Resistance” and have progressed to the relevant stage of the quest “A New Playing Field.” Enhancing Resistance Weapons Resistance weapons can be enhanced further by completing this quest. The required items can be found both in and outside of Save the Queen areas. Class/Job-specific Quests Resistance weapon quests employ a system which will require players to proceed using the same class or job with which they accepted the quest.

The amount of mettle rewarded upon completing Delubrum Reginae has been increased.

The Feast

Season Nineteen will end and pre-season will begin. When the season ends, the top ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Feast Quartermaster at the Wolves’ Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Tier rewards for Season Nineteen must be claimed before the end of pre-season.

Items

New items have been added. Items added in patch 5.55 will be listed at a later date.

New recipes have been added. Recipes added in patch 5.55 will be listed at a later date.



The following items have been added to the list of potential materials yielded when desynthesizing weapons and accessories obtained from trials:

The Howling Eye (Extreme) -> Vortex Feather

The Navel (Extreme) -> Crag Heart

The Bowl of Embers (Extreme) -> Inferno Horn

Thornmarch (Extreme) -> Kingly Whisker

The Whorleater (Extreme) -> Barb of the Whorl

The Striking Tree (Extreme) -> Large Leven Orb

The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme) -> Diamond Tear

The Limitless Blue (Extreme) -> Expanse Baleen

Thok ast Thok (Extreme) -> Hive Forewing

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Nidhogg’s Rage -> Nidhogg’s Scale

Containment Bay S1T7 (Extreme) -> Fiend Sap

Containment Bay P1T6 (Extreme) -> Sophic Bead Fragment

Containment Bay Z1T9 (Extreme) -> Zurvanite Carapace Fragment

The Pool of Tribute (Extreme) -> Blade of Revelry

Emanation (Extreme) -> Blissful Shroud

The Jade Stoa (Extreme) -> Byakko’s Mane

The Minstrel’s Ballad: Tsukuyomi’s Pain -> Celestial Kimono Remnant

The Seat of Sacrifice (Extreme) -> Plate of Light

The graphical effects for the fisher primary tool Resplendent Tacklefiend’s Rod have been adjusted.

New big fish have been added to fishing holes in Norvrandt areas.

New mounts have been added.

New chocobo barding has been added.

New minions have been added.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 5.55 System Changes

New achievements and titles have been added.

The party list will now be sorted automatically when the number of party members changes during an instanced duty.

Setting descriptions under Display Settings in the System Configuration menu have been adjusted (PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®5 only). Appears on PlayStation®4 Pro.

The following text command has been added: /wringhands /wringhands [subcommand] Wring your hands obsequiously. Subcommands: motion (perform motion only). Both text and motion will be displayed when no subcommand is specified. ??? ???

New music and sound effects have been added.

Resolved Issues

The following issues have been addressed.

An issue when undertaking the quest “Sleep Now in Sapphire” wherein a cup did not display during a cutscene (PlayStation®5 only).

An issue wherein the hairstyle “Early to Rise” caused clipping with certain gear when playing as an Au Ra.

An issue wherein the ninja PvE actions Goka Mekkyaku and Hyosho Ranryu appeared grayed out even when ready to be activated.

An issue wherein the graphics of the gear Omega Coat of Scouting did not display correctly when worn by female Lalafells (PlayStation®5 only).

An issue wherein the graphics of the gear Obsolete Android’s Halfrobe of Healing and Obsolete Android’s Halfrobe of Casting did not display correctly when equipped or used for glamours.

An issue wherein the graphics of the gear Craftsman’s Leather Trousers did not display correctly (PlayStation®5 only).

An issue wherein free company crests could not be applied to Brand-new Alphinaud’s Attire.

An issue wherein the graphics of the housing exterior Medium Forge’s Walls did not display correctly.

An issue wherein the brightness of certain indoor and outdoor furnishings dropped significantly when zooming out the camera (PlayStation®5 only).

An issue wherein desynthesizing the weapons True Ice Katana and True Ice Degen did not yield the correct items. These weapons erroneously yielded Platinum Ingots and Gold Ingots. They will now yield Dwarven Mythril Nuggets and Darksteel Nuggets.

An issue when using group pose in certain instanced duties wherein disabling of object effects under Character Display Settings persisted even after exiting group pose.

An issue wherein the “Maximum” mouse cursor size setting would not be saved after logging out (PlayStation®5 only).

Minor text issues have been addressed.

An issue wherein fanfare music did not trigger at the correct time.

Other various issues have also been addressed.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 5.55 Known Issues

An issue in Zadnor wherein attacks from certain enemies interrupt the casting of player actions.

An issue in Zadnor wherein more than 30 status ailments cannot be applied to certain enemies.

An issue in Zadnor wherein objects in the environment designed to avoid enemy attacks continue to protect from damage even after being destroyed.

An issue in Zadnor wherein players affected by the status effect Forced March unintentionally change directions under certain circumstances.

An issue in Zadnor wherein the status effect Physical Aversion is not applied to certain enemies.

An issue in Zadnor wherein the enmity list and battle log do not display correctly under certain conditions.

An issue in Zadnor wherein the movements and actions of NPCs in certain critical engagements and skirmishes are incorrect. This issue has no effect on the ability to complete these duties.

An issue in the Bozjan southern front wherein progression of the Save the Queen story quests causes two iterations of the Resistance historian to appear. One of the NPCs has fewer items available for exchange than the other. If you have difficulty targeting the correct NPC, please try speaking with the Resistance historian in Zadnor.

An issue wherein the status icon for Lost Font of Power does not display for pets under certain conditions. Pets still receive the effects of the status effect even though the icon does not display.

An issue after setting certain lost actions to a hotbar wherein their inventory count temporarily appears to be zero when said actions are executed. This is only a display issue. The quantity in your inventory is unaffected.

An issue when undertaking instanced duties wherein the party list is not properly sorted when disbanding and reforming parties.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 5.55 is the last major update the game will receive before Endwalker comes out November 23rd, 2021. There will be an Update 5.57, but it won’t be nearly as robust as 5.5 and 5.55. The relic weapon grind should hold most Warriors of Light over until the expansion drops, especially those gunning for all the Final Fantasy XII cosmetics added in the Save the Queen storyline. I’m not exactly the biggest fan of grinding Mettle, but I won’t lie and say I don’t want Balthier and Fran’s hoverbike as a mount.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on platforms. For more information regarding this patch, visit the official Final Fantasy XIV site.

