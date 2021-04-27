Update 8.92 has arrived for Final Fantasy XIV, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Square Enix already released a hefty patch for the game earlier this month, although today’s update is more to fix and address some issues with the game.

On PS4, the update is known as version 8.92 and it should be rolling out to all platforms later today. It’s important that you update your game constantly in order to get the best gaming experience you can.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for today’s Final Fantasy XIV patch posted down below.

Final Fantasy XIV Update 8.92 Patch Notes

■ The following adjustments have been made.

・The Deluxe Heavenscracker item can no longer be sold.

・Sound driver stability has been improved for the PlayStation®5 version.

■ The following issues have been addressed.

・An issue wherein certain graphics did not appear correctly during cutscenes in the main scenario quest “Righteous Indignation.” (PlayStation®5)

・An issue when playing the quests “Precious Reclamation,” “A Thousand and One Farewells,” and “It Takes an Enclave,” wherein a quest NPC did not display under certain conditions, preventing quest progression.

・An issue when playing the quest “Ancient Goblin Secrets” wherein cutscenes did not play correctly when speaking with the NPC Notched Bone, preventing quest progression.

・An issue in the quest “Momentary Miracle” wherein cutscenes did not play correctly upon accepting the quest, preventing the quest from being accepted.

・An issue when playing the quests “Eternity, Loyalty, Honesty” and “The Burdens We Bear” wherein graphics did not display properly in Azys Lla under certain conditions.

・An issue in in the final boss battle in the alliance raid the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach wherein mechanics dealt damage to players who had completed mechanics correctly.

・An issue in the battle with Red Girl in the alliance raid the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach wherein mechanics dealt damage to players who had completed mechanics correctly.

・An issue in the battle with Hansel and Gretel in the alliance raid the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach wherein enemies could not be targeted under certain conditions and therefore could not be defeated.

・An issue in the alliance raid the Tower at Paradigm’s Breach wherein the game servers would crash under certain conditions.

・An issue in the duty Delubrum Reginae (Savage) wherein Trinity Seeker ceased activity aside from auto-attacking under certain conditions.

・An issue in the raid the Unending Coil of Bahamut (Ultimate) wherein the graphics of certain mechanics did not display correctly.

・An issue in the trial the Cloud Deck (Extreme) wherein the name of the instance displayed upon entering the duty was inaccurate.

・An issue wherein unobtained Resplendent tools were purchasable from the Calamity Salvager NPC and the Journeyman Salvager housing NPC.

* “Purchase Quest Rewards” → “Purchase Achievement Rewards III” had been disabled for the corresponding NPCs as a temporary measure, and will be reenabled with the implementation of this Hotfix.

・An issue wherein company crests could not be added to the following items:

Shadowstalker’s Helm / Shadowstalker’s Armor / Shadowcleaver’s Helm / Shadowcleaver’s Armor / Brand New Alphinaud’s Attire

・An issue wherein the graphics for the following items did not display correctly: (PlayStation®5)

Aesthete’s Saw / Aesthete’s Round Knife / Aesthete’s Frypan

・An issue wherein the graphics for the Stuffed Bear furnishing did not display correctly. (PlayStation®5)

・An issue wherein attempting to gather as a miner or botanist while mounted caused the game client to crash under certain conditions.

・An issue when using the fisher action Release List wherein gamepad and keyboard controls were unable to select what to release.

・A rare issue under certain conditions wherein players may be unable to log back in after utilizing the World Visit System to visit a World that was previously set as their Home World.

・A rare issue under certain conditions wherein players may be unable to log back in after utilizing the Home World Transfer System to change their Home World to one that was previously designated as their Home World.

・An issue wherein under certain conditions, the order of items in retainers’ inventories were altered upon returning to your Home World after visiting another World using the World Visit System.

・An issue when viewing the shop or exchange window of certain NPCs wherein attempting to close the game by clicking the X at the top right of the client caused an unexpected error. (Windows® and Mac only)

・An issue wherein using a gamepad to operate an orchestrion caused the game client to crash under certain conditions.

・An issue wherein Free Trial accounts were unable to obtain achievement rewards from the Achievements menu.

・An issue in the Lavender Beds wherein certain NPCs did not display correctly.

・An issue wherein Cutscene 4 from the quest “Blood of Emerald” did not play correctly when viewed in The Unending Journey.

・An issue wherein subtitles appear smaller than intended during certain cutscenes. (PlayStation®5)

・An issue wherein the controller would vibrate under certain conditions even when vibration was not enabled in the System Configuration menu. (PlayStation®5)

・An issue wherein HDR output was used even when “On When Supported” is enabled in the PlayStation®5 console settings. (PlayStation®5)

・An issue wherein water sound effects did not play correctly. (PlayStation®5)

・An issue wherein the music does not transition correctly when entering or leaving combat. (Playstation®5)

■ The following issues were addressed in a PlayStation®5 system software update.

・The “Take Screenshot” option in the Create menu did not function. (PlayStation®5).

・Screenshots were not saved when earning multiple trophies at the same time. (PlayStation®5)

If you want to know more details about the patch, you can visit the official website. Final Fantasy XIV is out now for PC, PS5 and PS4.