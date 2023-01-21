Fire Emblem Engage: How to Change Your Appearance

The appearance of Alear caused a big discussion when Fire Emblem Engage was announced. Players seemed divided over the character design, especially since it seemed slightly different from how previous protagonists looked within the franchise. However, as soon as the release date started looming, more love for Alear and their appearance started shining through. That being said, appearance can still somewhat be customized within Fire Emblem Engage to ensure every character is satisfied with their looks. So, read on to discover how you can customize your character and to what extent.

Can You Change Your Appearance in Fire Emblem Engage?

It’s important to say from the get-go that the face and hair of Alear cannot be changed within Fire Emblem Engage. Although it would’ve been amusing for the hair color to correspond to the Joycon Controllers attached to the Nintendo Switch console, unfortunately, there is no way to change from the red and blue. However, there is still an element of customization since you are free to alter your clothes and outfits, but you will need to unlock the Boutique vendor before you can start accessorizing. The Boutique is unlocked after Chapter 5, by which point you will have a little extra cash to spend on an outfit or two.

You’ll gain access to more clothes and outfits as you progress through the game. So, if you aren’t satisfied with the availability as soon as the Boutique is unlocked, try your hand at a few more chapters before heading back. In addition, scanning Fire Emblem Amiibo into the title will unlock some slightly rarer cosmetic items, so if you have any figures lying around, it’s worth scanning them to see what you unlock. Finally, outfits are also defined by class, which is worth noting if you’re styling some higher-ranked characters rather than just the protagonist.

Fire Emblem Engage is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 21st, 2023