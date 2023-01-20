Does-Fire-Emblem-Engage-Have-Amiibo-Support

Each time Nintendo releases a big name in gaming, players will question whether or not the Amiibo figures they’ve collected can be scanned into the title. The Fire Emblem franchise has produced several amiibo figures over the years. While Engage-themed Amiibos are yet to be announced or released, if you’ve got a collection from previous games, they may be used in the newest title. So, if you’re looking to find out more about if and when you can scan Amiibos in Fire Emblem Engage, read on.

When Can You Scan Amiibos in Fire Emblem Engage?

The good news is there is Amiibo compatibility within Fire Emblem Engage, but you will have to play through a few chapters before you have access to the correct location. The location is unlocked at the end of Chapter Five, so you must devote a few hours to gameplay before you can scan in your figures. Following the end of the chapter, you will be shown the appropriately named Amiibo Gazebo. To scan in your Amiibo, you’ll need to visit the Somniel Base and walk up the pedestal to the Gazebo. Once there, you can interact with the Gazebo to open the menu, allowing you to scan in your figures.

As expected, each Amiibo you have can only be scanned once per save file, and you’ll need to scan each figure individually to ensure you can redeem the rewards. Regarding the rewards on offer should you have any Fire Emblem Amiibo figures, you’ll be able to redeem several cosmetic items depending on which figures you have. Much like the Amiibo compatibility for Splatoon 3, figures from previous games will unlock the gateway to new outfits and armor, so while they’re not as useful as bringing a new character to the field, at least they have a use in the new title.

Fire Emblem Engage is available on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023